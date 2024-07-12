10 skills every business owner needs to be successful

Statistics show that 45% of new small businesses don’t survive those first five gruelling years. While they commonly fail due to funding or market-related issues, a likely contributing factor is that at some point the business owner made some choices that weren’t ideal.

Wondering if you've got what it takes to start your own small business successfully? Let's look at some of the skills that can really make a difference in a startup’s journey.

Skill 1: Leadership – can you get people excited about your ideas?

Being a good leader isn't just about bossing people around. It's about painting a picture of where you want your business to go and getting others excited to help you get there. You also need to be able make tough calls, set clear goals, and help your team understand how their work fits into the bigger picture. Good leaders also know when to step back and let their team shine.

Skill 2: Resilience – when things go sideways, can you dust yourself off and keep going?

Running a business isn't always smooth sailing. You need to be able to dust yourself off after setbacks and keep moving forward. This doesn't mean ignoring problems – it's about learning from them and using that knowledge to do better next time. It's also about staying positive when things look tough and finding ways to keep yourself and your team motivated.

Skill 3: Problem-solving – are you good at figuring out what's really causing an issue and finding ways to fix it?

Business owners face new challenges all the time. You need to be able to look at a problem from different angles, come up with possible solutions, and pick the best one. Sometimes, the obvious answer isn't the right one, so you need to be creative and willing to try new approaches.

Skill 4: Communication – can you explain your ideas clearly?

Good communication is key in business. You need to be able to talk to employees, customers, investors, and partners. This isn't just about talking, though. It's also about listening and really understanding what others are saying. Being a good communicator means you can explain complex ideas simply, write clear emails, and even give engaging presentations when needed.

Skill 5: Multi-tasking – can you prioritise and delegate?

Business owners wear many hats. You need to be able to prioritise what's important, delegate tasks to others, and keep everything running smoothly. This means being organised, knowing when to say no, and finding ways to work efficiently. It's also about recognising when you're trying to do too much and need to ask for help or park ideas for later.

Skill 6: Financial savviness – are you comfortable dealing with numbers and finances?

Understanding the basics of business finance is extremely important. This includes keeping track of your cash flow, understanding your financial statements, and making smart decisions about spending and investing. It also means being able to plan for the future and know when it's time to tighten the belt or when you can afford to expand.

Skill 7: Innovation – can you come up with fresh ideas when you need them?

Doing things the same old way won't always cut it. You need to be able to think creatively about new products, services, or ways of doing things. This might mean looking at problems from a different perspective or being willing to take calculated risks on new ideas.

Skill 8: Networking – are you good at meeting new people and keeping in touch?

Networking isn't just about collecting business cards. You have to build real, long-lasting relationships to help your business grown. This could mean attending industry events, joining business groups, or even just being friendly with other local business owners. Good networking can lead to new customers, helpful advice, and even potential business partners.

Skill 9: Putting customers first – do you care about giving your customers a great experience?

Happy customers are the lifeblood of any business. This means going beyond just providing a good product or service – it's about really understanding what your customers need and want. It involves asking for feedback, constantly looking for ways to improve, and training your team to always put the customer first.

Skill 10: Self-motivation – can you keep yourself going, even when things get tough?

Being a small business owner can be a rollercoaster, and there won't always be someone there to push you. You need to be able to motivate yourself, set your own goals, and stay focused on achieving them. This also means being willing to keep learning and improving, even when you think you've got it all figured out.

Nobody's born a perfect business owner. It's all about recognising where you shine and where you might need to put in some extra effort. Luckily, all these skills can be improved with practice.

Good luck!



