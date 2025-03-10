InternationalWomensDay2025: Carla Ashton, founder of Thandana, turns a passion project into a thriving business

International Women’s Day (IWD), observed annually on 8 March, is a global celebration of the achievements of women in all fields - entrepreneurship, creativity, leadership, and beyond.

Carla Ashton, founder of Thandana. Image supplied

It is a day to recognise the resilience, innovation, and contributions of women who drive progress while also highlighting the ongoing need for equality and empowerment worldwide.

One such story of passion and perseverance is that of Carla Ashton, founder of Thandana, a home grown luggage brand designed and produced in Durban, South Africa.

What began in 2010 as a passion project - combining her love for fabrics and travel - has evolved into a thriving South African brand known for its exceptional craftsmanship and timeless designs.

Starting with just four machinists in a garage, Thandana has grown into a business employing over 60 staff members, creating beautifully handcrafted travel and handbag collections.

At the heart of Thandana lies a deep commitment to being Proudly South African. From day one, Ashton has ensured that all fabrics and leathers are locally sourced, celebrating the country’s rich resources and the artisans behind each product. Every piece is a testament to the skill and dedication of South African craftsmanship, honouring those who bring these designs to life.

On International Women’s Day, stories like Ashton’s serve as a reminder of the power of female entrepreneurship, the impact of supporting local industries, and the importance of creating opportunities for others. Women continue to reshape industries, uplift communities, and inspire the next generation of leaders and creators.

We find out more...

What inspired you to start your journey as a businesswoman?

Being independent and having the freedom to shape my own career has always been important to me. I’ve always known that I wanted to create something of my own - something that reflects my vision, values, and creativity.

Coming from a family of entrepreneurs, I grew up surrounded by the mindset of innovation, resilience, and taking bold risks. Watching my family build and grow their own businesses instilled in me a deep appreciation for the rewards and challenges of entrepreneurship.

I was drawn to the idea of having full control over my time, decisions, and creative direction. The thought of being able to bring my ideas to life, create meaningful experiences for people, and build something that truly resonates with my audience is what drives me.

For me, business isn’t just about making a living - it’s about building something with purpose, adaptability, and a personal touch.

Can you share a defining moment in your career that shaped who you are today?

Staying humble in everything I do, no matter how successful or profitable my business becomes, has been a guiding principle in both my work and personal life.

A defining moment for me was when the world was hit by the Covid-19 pandemic. In the blink of an eye, everything changed, forcing us to adapt and make critical decisions. It was a time of uncertainty, but we emerged stronger, more resilient, and ready to face any challenge - big or small.

What are some of the biggest challenges you’ve faced as a woman in business, and how did you overcome them?

It’s a reality that women aren’t always taken seriously in leadership roles. Managing a factory with both men and women meant I had to earn my team’s trust and support to effectively lead them and drive the business forward.

Through clear communication, confidence, and leading by example, I was able to build a strong, unified team that respects and supports our shared vision.

Do you have any female mentors or role models that influenced your career?

When I started Thandana, I never imagined it would grow into the business it is today - with a warehouse, factory, and a team of 60 permanent staff members. My journey began with a passion for creating beautiful travel pieces and a desire to support the community in the process. What started with a single nappy bag evolved into a thriving travel and design brand.

Throughout this journey, I’ve found inspiration not just from well-known mentors, but from the incredible women within my own team. I’ve witnessed remarkable transformations—women growing from cleaners to head seamstresses, from tea ladies to front-of-house leaders. Their resilience, dedication, and ambition push me to be better, do more, and continue investing in the vision and mission of Thandana.

They remind me that success isn’t just about building a business; it’s about uplifting those around you and creating opportunities for growth.

What unique strengths do women bring to leadership and business?

Patience, understanding, and most importantly a calming attitude.

How do you think the landscape for women in business has changed over the years?

What we see today compared to 10 years ago is a remarkable shift for women in business. It’s incredibly empowering to witness a strong sisterhood of women carving their own paths and achieving success. I’m fortunate to be surrounded by friends who are entrepreneurs - both big and small — each building something meaningful and inspiring in their own way.

What barriers still exist for women in leadership, and what can be done to break them?

Women in leadership often face the challenge of being perceived differently than their male counterparts. Assertiveness in men is seen as strong leadership, while in women, it can be unfairly labeled as "bossy" or unlikable. Additionally, societal expectations still place a heavier burden on women when it comes to household and caregiving responsibilities, making it more difficult to balance demanding leadership roles.

Breaking these barriers requires a shift in mindset - both in the workplace and at home. Encouraging inclusive leadership, challenging outdated stereotypes, and creating more flexible work environments can help level the playing field. Most importantly, women supporting and uplifting one another can drive meaningful change, proving that leadership has no gender.

What advice would you give to young women aspiring to become entrepreneurs or leaders?

Own your ambition and never shrink your goals to make others comfortable. Be unapologetic about what you want to achieve, and don’t let self-doubt or societal expectations hold you back. Confidence, resilience, and a strong sense of purpose will set you apart.

Surround yourself with people who uplift and support your vision - mentors, peers, and like-minded individuals who inspire you to keep pushing forward. Challenges will come, but view them as opportunities to grow rather than setbacks. Trust yourself, take bold steps, and remember that leadership isn’t about fitting into a mold - it’s about creating your own path and owning it with confidence.

How do you stay motivated and resilient in tough times?

My faith, my incredible support from my business partner and husband and my family and friends, and having a small network of people supporting me not only during the good times but there during the bad - are my motivation.

If you could change one thing about the business world to better support women, what would it be?

Normalise women in power – The more women we see in leadership, the less they’ll be treated as an exception.

What does International Women’s Day mean to you?

To be seen, heard, and valued is incredibly powerful, especially for women striving to make their mark in business and leadership. When women are given the space to lead, innovate, and create without limitations, incredible things happen.

For me, being an entrepreneur is about more than just building a business - it’s about breaking barriers, uplifting others, and proving that success has no gender. International Women’s Day is a reminder that when women support each other, embrace their ambitions, and take up space unapologetically, real change and progress follow.

It’s about recognising how far we’ve come while continuing to push for a future where opportunities are truly equal.