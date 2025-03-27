Cannes2025: Heineken official sponsor, digital category added

Heineken is the official sponsor of the Cannes Young Lions Competition for South Africa, for which Ster-Kinekor is the official representative to Cannes Lions. The competition gives young creatives under 30 the chance to showcase their talent and represent South Africa on a global stage.

Ster-Kinekor, as the official representative to Cannes Lions, is proud to announce HeinekenÒ as the official sponsor of the Cannes Young Lions Competition for South Africa (Image supplied)

“The Young Lions competition gives the next generation of industry superstars the chance to prove themselves answering a brief under intense pressure over 48 hours,” says Lynne Wylie, chief marketing officer of Ster-Kinekor, the official representative to Cannes Lions.

Ster-Kinekor also announced that for the first time, two briefs will be shared across two categories:

Film



Digital, the new category

Ster-Kinekor has long championed the Film category. Now, with Heineken as the official sponsor, it allows for the broadening of the categories.

This reinforces both partners’ commitment to fostering the next generation of creative talent.

"Through the introduction of the Digital category, we aim to nurture the inventiveness of young talent while championing future-forward innovation.

“An approach that aligns with how we think, communicate, and create,” says Andrea Quaye, marketing director at Heineken Beverages.

To enter

Registrations are now open for teams of two young professionals (e.g. art director and copywriter), born on or after 20 June 1994, and working in the creative, advertising, production or digital industries.

To enter, complete the entry form for the Ster-Kinekor Cannes Young Lions Competition and email it to younglions@sterkinekor.com.

The closing date for registration is Thursday, 10 April at 12 pm.

The brief will be published on Friday, 11 April at 12 pm on the Ster-Kinekor website, and teams will have 48 hours to conceptualise, film, edit and deliver. Entries must be submitted by Sunday, 13 April at 5 pm.

Winners to Cannes

A panel of leading industry experts will judge the work, with the winning team(s) announced before the end of April.

They will go on to compete in Cannes, France, against other winning teams from around the world at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity, starting Monday, 16 June 2025.

“When you are creating your advert, have fun. It will come across in the final film. Be brave; there are no wrong answers. It’s all about the big idea and the creative concept,” says Wylie.

Heineken is enjoyed in over 190 countries and the Sponsorship of the Cannes Young Lions competition sees two premium, global brands joining forces to drive creative innovation and digital excellence.



