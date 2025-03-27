Marketing & Media Online Media
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Hoorah DigitalAAA School of AdvertisingUrban Brew StudiosSAMRAKantarAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingBrand Influence AgencyEast Coast RadioMotherland OMNiThe Walt Disney Company AfricaSauce AdvertisingRand ShowDentsuHumanzOFM RadioEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Marketing & Media Online Media

    How to reach 1 million South African car buyers

    By advertising on TopAuto, you put your marketing message in front of an unrivalled audience of financial decision-makers.
    Issued by Broad Media
    27 Mar 2025
    27 Mar 2025
    How to reach 1 million South African car buyers

    TopAuto – South Africa’s leading automotive news website – is the best place to reach over 1 million South African car buyers.

    Click here to learn more about advertising on TopAuto.

    It is the trusted place for prospective car buyers to read the latest news about the automotive industry – including breaking news stories and comprehensive feature articles.

    By advertising on TopAuto, you put your marketing message in front of this unrivalled audience of financial decision-makers who are actively looking to make automotive purchases – both for personal and business use.

    Advertise on TopAuto

    TopAuto’s marketing team makes it easy to promote your products and services on its website.

    Our marketing experts will build the perfect advertising package, based on your business’s needs.

    TopAuto’s most popular marketing products include:

    • Sponsored articles with social media promotions
    • Homepage takeovers
    • Category takeovers
    • Run-of-site banners
    • Review videos
    • Newsletter banners

    We will then manage your entire advertising campaign on your behalf, including creating content (if required), taking your content and creatives live, and reporting on your campaign’s performance.

    Click here to learn more about advertising on TopAuto.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Broad Media
    Broad Media is South Africa's leading independent online media company. Broad Media owns South Africa's largest business and technology publications - BusinessTech and MyBroadband, as well as motoring website TopAuto.
    OptionsNext
    Let's do Biz