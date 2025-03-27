Coca-Cola revives share a coke campaign for 2025

Coca-Cola is bringing back one of its most successful marketing campaigns, share a coke, in 2025, tapping into Gen Z’s desire for authentic, meaningful connections.

Originally launched in Australia in 2011, the campaign became a global sensation by replacing the Coca-Cola logo with popular first names, turning bottles and cans into personalized keepsakes.

“The iconic share a coke is back and supercharged at a global level, celebrating the pure magic that happens when people connect,” said Islam ElDessouky, global VP, Creative at Coca‑Cola.

Now, as the world becomes increasingly digital, share a coke is evolving to meet the moment. This year’s campaign blends real-world and digital experiences, encouraging people to reconnect through the simple act of sharing. Beginning in April, consumers will find Coca-Cola bottles and cans featuring names on shelves worldwide, with a rolling launch set to reach more than 120 countries.

To enhance customisation and shareability, Coca-Cola is introducing a digital hub accessible via its mobile app and on-pack QR codes. Fans can personalise Coke packaging with additional names and create custom content using the Share a Coke Memory Maker, a digital tool designed for crafting shareable videos and memes celebrating friendship.

The campaign extends beyond packaging with The Magic of Sharing film, influencer partnerships targeting Gen Z on social media, eye-catching outdoor advertising, and exclusive share a meal bundles at McDonald’s in select markets.

“Get ready for a whole new level of sharing with fresh experiences and ways to spark joy with your crew. We’re bringing new channels and experiences to this campaign to help people uplift friendships through real-life everyday moments," concluded ElDessouky.