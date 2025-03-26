Marketing reimagined: Book your tickets for the New Gen Trends In Marketing And Technology Conference

The New Gen Trends in Marketing and Technology Conference, hosted by the New Generation Awards, will be held on Friday, 23 May 2025, at The Venue in Melrose Arch. This year marks the fourth consecutive year of uniting industry professionals from corporate and agency sectors.

We proudly welcome Leagas Delaney South Africa as the main event sponsor, marking their second consecutive year.

The upcoming wave of emerging technologies, along with the increasing demand for in-depth insights through AI-driven hyper-personalized media and first-party data integration, is set to revolutionize marketing strategies. Businesses must embrace these dynamic changes. As we look to the future, it is essential to adapt to the rapid advancements in technology and the evolving expectations of both brands and consumers.

Unlock your potential at the fourth annual event, where we delve into the latest trends, technologies, innovations, and strategies transforming the marketing and creative industries. Gain essential knowledge, tools, and resources designed to empower you to thrive in an AI-first world, whilst keeping it ‘human-centric’. With exciting developments on the horizon, those prepared to adapt will achieve remarkable success. AI Isn’t the Future. It’s Now!

Seize the chance to hear from nine of the brightest minds in the industry as they share their insights, strategies, and success stories that have propelled beloved brands in SA to new heights.

2024 event attendee feedback - “The #NewGenTrends conference was so amazing, with so many important lessons learned about how to approach marketing and branding. From using awe and wonder in your thinking to using AI for content creation and encouraging #UGC. Finally, keeping concepts such as behavioral science and customer experience top of mind in our analysis of marketing data, to aid that strategic thinking and planning” - Nombulelo Mini-Matsio, digital marketing, Volkswagen Group Africa.

To book tickets email az.oc.sdrawanegwen@nehpets and click HERE for more info - Less than 100 tickets remaining at the time of publishing!

Speakers and topics:

CHARIS APELGREN-COLEMAN - Head of Digital Content at MULTICHOICE - Building Future-Ready Content Marketing Teams: The Power of Internal Talent and Agency Partnerships.



Building Future-Ready Content Marketing Teams: The Power of Internal Talent and Agency Partnerships. TOM MANNERS - Co-Founder and Co-CEO at CLOCKWORK - "Do Less, But Better”. Diving into how to create work that truly resonates.



"Do Less, But Better”. Diving into how to create work that truly resonates. CIARAN MCKIVERGAN - CEO at 8909 Digital - The Creator Economy 2.0: Navigating The Next Big Shifts in Brand Partnerships.



The Creator Economy 2.0: Navigating The Next Big Shifts in Brand Partnerships. RAYMOND LANGA - GROUP CEO at LEAGAS DELANEY SOUTH AFRICA - EVENT SPONSOR - Human Advantage in an AI-Powered World: AI Can Do It, But Should It?



Human Advantage in an AI-Powered World: AI Can Do It, But Should It? TIMOTHY SPIRA - Head of Marketing, Technology, and Insights at INVESTEC - We're all cyborgs now. Engaging with humans in an AI-mediated world.



We're all cyborgs now. Engaging with humans in an AI-mediated world. DAVID PUGH - Head of STUDIO X – RCL FOODS - “Embracing Innovative Platforms and Building Dynamic Communities”.



“Embracing Innovative Platforms and Building Dynamic Communities”. MOAGI BODIBE - Managing Director of Marketing Practice at ACCENTURE SONG - Marketing in the age of AI: Transforming strategies for a digital-first world.



Marketing in the age of AI: Transforming strategies for a digital-first world. LINDSEY RAYNER - National General Manager at MACHINE_ JHB - The Personalisation Paradox: From Trend Fatigue to Actionable Strategy



The Personalisation Paradox: From Trend Fatigue to Actionable Strategy NATALIE DRUION - Executive Head of Conversations: Digital, Content, and PR at MOMENTUM GROUP - “Thriving in the age of conversations”. The power of social PR and how it’s become the world’s watercooler. What does this mean for you?

Key Takeaways:

Develop Actionable Strategies to Leverage AI as a Competitive Advantage, and a Clear Vision of How-To Future-Proof Your Marketing Approach in this Transformative Era.



The Hybrid Model: Success Lies in Combining the Agility and Brand Expertise of Internal Teams with the Scalability and Specialisation of Agency Partners.



Collaboration is Key: Aligning Internal and External Resources Creates Synergy that Drives Impactful Campaigns.



Navigating the Chaos of Marketing Trends with AI-Powered Clarity.



Future-Readiness: Build a Team Culture that Embraces Innovation and Adaptability to Thrive in the Ever-Evolving Digital Landscape.



Explore the intersection of human ingenuity and AI-driven efficiency, as we delve into human storytelling, and where it fits into an AI-first world.



How AI is Strengthening Customer Relationships by Offering Deeper Insights while Maintaining Authenticity and Trust.



Using technologies like GenAI to Enhance Customer Engagement and Help Companies Stand Out.



Understanding AI-Powered Targeting and Content Generation Tools, AI Interfaces, and Evolving Engagement Patterns.



Navigating Ethical Considerations and Balancing Automation with Human Creativity.



From Overwhelm to Opportunity: How Brands Can Embrace AI in Personalisation.



Decoding the Disconnect: Why Great Ideas Stay Ideas in Marketing Personalisation.

Who should attend?

This event is essential for professionals in marketing, creative sectors, and technology, from the corporate, agency, and public sectors. The conference is designed for those who aspire to broaden their perspectives and enhance their knowledge and skill sets to remain one step ahead within their industries.



