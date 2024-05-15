Global Kiteboarding Awards set for Cape Town

Brought to you by Qatar Airways and the Global Kitesports Association (GKA), the Qatar Airways GKA Awards will take place in Cape Town at the City Hall on Friday, 10 January 2025, marking the first time that this event will be held in Cape Town and on the African continent.

This awards event promises to be the "Oscars of Kitesurfing" and a celebration of kiteboarding excellence - a showcase of the world’s most renowned kiteboarding athletes, including Capetonian legends who are nominated for some of the awards.

“The GKA Awards will honour the sport’s greatest athletes, highlight their most remarkable achievements, and pay tribute to the global kiteboarding community that continues to inspire and innovate within the world of watersports. They celebrate the outstanding achievements of the world’s top kiteboarders and shine a light on the relentless dedication and passion of those who push the boundaries of what’s possible with a kite, inspiring future generations and elevating the sport to new heights,” says Dr. Jörgen Vogt, CEO of the GKA Kite World Tour.

With 14 awards to be presented, the GKA Awards recognise athletic prowess and contributions to grow the sport on a global scale.

Awards categories include Male and Female Rider of the Year, Freestyle Move of the Year, Wave of the Year, and Rookie of the Year, to name a few.

Adding to the excitement, the first GKA Big Air Challenge 2025, in collaboration with WOO Sports, is in full swing in the Western Cape. Brand teams are battling for the highest combined jumps between 2 and 9 January, with an annual trophy to be presented during the awards night.

The prized statuettes will be awarded to the best men and women athletes who will be given the top honour in the Rider of the Year awards.

Qatar Airways is supporting this event, furthering its commitment to elevating kiteboarding’s global profile.

“This event provides an excellent opportunity to highlight the strong synergy between Qatar Airways’ global reach and the GKA’s mission to elevate the profile of kiteboarding as a premier international sport,” says Steve Reynolds, vice president of Qatar Airways.

For more, go to www.gkakiteworldtour.com/awards-2024.