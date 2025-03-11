Tourism Travel
    Tourism Travel

    Qatar Airways increases flight frequency to multiple global destinations

    11 Mar 2025
    Qatar Airways is expanding its global network by adding more flights to key destinations across Africa, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and beyond. This expansion provides passengers with greater flexibility and seamless connections, strengthening the airline's reach to over 170 destinations worldwide.
    Qatar Airways chief commercial officer, Thierry Antinori, said: "Qatar Airways’ vast network of global destinations is complemented with robust flight frequencies for the benefit of our passengers.

    "The new additions further reflect our commitment to fostering worldwide connectivity and elevating passengers’ travel experience. At Qatar Airways, we take pride in offering unparalleled services, and with the peak summer season approaching, we are pleased to fulfil the ever-increasing demand for air travel with accessible and convenient flight schedules.

    Enhancing connectivity to key destinations, including:

    • Amsterdam – increased from seven weekly flights to 11
    • Damascus – increased from three weekly flights to 14
    • Dar Es Salaam-Kilimanjaro – increased from three weekly flights to seven
    • Entebbe – increased from seven weekly flights to 11
    • Larnaca – increased from seven weekly flights to 10
    • London Heathrow – increased from 49 weekly flights to 56
    • Madrid – increased from 14 weekly flights to 17 (bringing the jointly operated flights between Qatar Airways and Iberia from 21 weekly flights to 24)
    • Maputo-Durban – increased from five weekly flights to seven
    • Sharjah – increased from 21 weekly flights to 35
    • Tokyo Narita – increased from 11 weekly flights to 14
    • Tunis – increased from 10 weekly flights to 12

