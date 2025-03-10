Digital business visa application system goes live

The Department of Trade, Industry, and Competition (the dtic) has launched the Business Visa Recommendation System (VRS), an online platform for business visa recommendation applications.

The VRS is aimed at all foreign business owners applying for first, extension and/or permanent residence recommendation, in terms of the Immigration Act 13 of 2002.

“Business visa applicants will benefit from a more effective, transparent and user-friendly application process that goes live today,” the dtic said on Monday.

According to the Acting Deputy Director-General of Investment and Spacial Industrial Development at the dtic, Yunus Hoosen, the main objective of the system is to enhance efficiency for business visa applicants, including faster processing, convenience and transparency.

“The VRS replaces the email application process with a digital platform, improving efficiency and accessibility for global investors looking to reside in South Africa for the purpose of establishing, expanding and/or investing in businesses.

“This initiative is part of... ongoing efforts to reduce red tape and simplify the ease of doing business in South Africa.

“From an administrative viewpoint, the VRS is a solution for collecting, managing, and reviewing applications online. In addition, it eliminates incomplete applications from being submitted, provides monitoring of applications received and finalised and provide investment-related information needed for reporting and planning, amongst others,” said Hoosen.

The VRS is aligned with South Africa’s broader e-governance initiatives, which seek to improve accessibility to government services through digital transformation.

“The VRS marks a significant milestone in modernising the country’s investment facilitation framework, reinforcing South Africa’s commitment to fostering a business-friendly environment,” said the dtic.

Key features of the VRS

Online submission – Applicants can now submit business visa for first, extension and permanent recommendations applications digitally.

– Applicants can now submit business visa for first, extension and permanent recommendations applications digitally. Document upload – Required supporting documents can be uploaded directly to the system.

– Required supporting documents can be uploaded directly to the system. Real-time tracking – Applicants can monitor the progress of their applications.

– Applicants can monitor the progress of their applications. Automated notifications – Updates and final recommendations will be communicated through the system.

For more information, visit: https://vrs.thedtic.gov.za/.