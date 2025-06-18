Qatar Airways, Michelin-starred chef Yannick Alléno team up to elevate inflight dining

Qatar Airways is enhancing its premium passenger experience with a new partnership with acclaimed French chef Yannick Alléno, holder of 17 Michelin stars across 19 restaurants worldwide. This collaboration brings Alléno’s modern French culinary artistry to the airline’s First and Business Class menus, as well as its luxury lounges in Doha and Paris.

Source: Supplied

Thabet Musleh, Qatar Airways’ chief retail and hospitality officer, says: "At Qatar Airways, we are constantly striving to innovate and collaborate with the best in their fields. Chef Yannick Alléno - one of the most celebrated names in global gastronomy represents a benchmark for excellence that reflects our shared passion for innovation, sophistication, and the art of hospitality."

Passenger experience and new concepts

Passengers travelling between Paris and Doha will be among the first to experience Alléno’s bespoke menus onboard. Additionally, a new Pavyllon restaurant concept will open in the prestigious First Class Lounge at Hamad International Airport, Doha, offering diners the chance to enjoy an open kitchen experience – a hallmark of Alléno’s "gastronomic counter".

Chef Alléno says: "Partnering with Qatar Airways, whose reputation for excellence is undisputed, is a true honour. Together, we have crafted menus that reflect our shared values and aim to leave travellers with a lasting impression and a timeless moment.

The airline will also introduce exclusive culinary creations at its Paris-Charles de Gaulle lounges, extending this elevated dining experience beyond the aircraft.

Commitment to luxury and culture

Qatar Airways has a history of working with top chefs to redefine inflight dining, and this latest partnership underscores its commitment to delivering a luxury, culturally rich travel experience.

In South Africa, the airline’s partnership with the Capsicum Culinary Academy supports local talent recruitment. Onboard, traditional South African dishes like biltong, beef soup, lamb potjie and bunny chow feature alongside international gourmet offerings, catering to diverse passenger tastes.

As international travel rebounds and luxury travellers seek increasingly personalised experiences, the airline's latest culinary innovations reinforce its position as a leader in premium air travel hospitality.