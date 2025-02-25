Qatar Airways equips half its 777 fleet with Starlink

Qatar Airways has equipped its 30th Boeing 777 aircraft with Starlink high-speed internet, surpassing 50% fleet coverage for the model. This milestone follows just four months after the airline launched the world’s first 777 Starlink flight and two months after exceeding its initial 2024 target of 12 installations by upgrading 15 aircraft.

Source: Saif Zaman ( ????? ) via Unsplash

Starlink, SpaceX's satellite internet constellation, offers high-speed, low-latency broadband internet access globally. Its importance lies in its ability to provide reliable internet connectivity in locations where traditional terrestrial infrastructure is limited or unavailable, such as over oceans and remote areas. For airlines, this translates to significantly improved in-flight Wi-Fi experiences for passengers.

Rapid rollout and enhanced connectivity

The airline has accelerated its Starlink rollout, reducing installation time per aircraft from two to three days to 9.5 hours. Installations are timed within 12-hour overnight windows to avoid operational disruptions.

Qatar Airways, which initially projected a two-year installation timeline, now expects to complete its Boeing 777 fleet integration in the second quarter of 2025 due to optimised processes. This expedited rollout will provide more passengers with complimentary access to high-speed internet for streaming, gaming, and remote work.

"We are delivering on our commitment to provide our passengers the best in-flight connectivity at an unprecedented pace," said Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, Qatar Airways group chief executive officer, at Web Summit Qatar 2025.

"In just four months since launching the world’s first Boeing 777 Starlink-equipped flight, we have already installed this ground-breaking service on 30 aircraft—far exceeding our initial targets. This reflects the commendable efficiency and dedication of our team. Starlink Wi-Fi is a game-changer for our passengers who will soon enjoy uninterrupted connectivity on even more routes."

Qatar Airways has streamlined the process of replacing existing systems and installing Starlink equipment, maintaining safety standards while improving installation efficiency. This rapid rollout underscores the airline's commitment to in-flight connectivity.