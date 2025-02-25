Tourism Travel
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

City Lodge HotelsHostex 2026Enquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Tourism Travel

    Qatar Airways equips half its 777 fleet with Starlink

    25 Feb 2025
    25 Feb 2025
    Qatar Airways has equipped its 30th Boeing 777 aircraft with Starlink high-speed internet, surpassing 50% fleet coverage for the model. This milestone follows just four months after the airline launched the world’s first 777 Starlink flight and two months after exceeding its initial 2024 target of 12 installations by upgrading 15 aircraft.
    Source: Saif Zaman ( ????? ) via
    Source: Saif Zaman ( ????? ) via Unsplash

    Starlink, SpaceX's satellite internet constellation, offers high-speed, low-latency broadband internet access globally. Its importance lies in its ability to provide reliable internet connectivity in locations where traditional terrestrial infrastructure is limited or unavailable, such as over oceans and remote areas. For airlines, this translates to significantly improved in-flight Wi-Fi experiences for passengers.  

    Rapid rollout and enhanced connectivity

    The airline has accelerated its Starlink rollout, reducing installation time per aircraft from two to three days to 9.5 hours. Installations are timed within 12-hour overnight windows to avoid operational disruptions.  

    Qatar Airways, which initially projected a two-year installation timeline, now expects to complete its Boeing 777 fleet integration in the second quarter of 2025 due to optimised processes. This expedited rollout will provide more passengers with complimentary access to high-speed internet for streaming, gaming, and remote work.

    "We are delivering on our commitment to provide our passengers the best in-flight connectivity at an unprecedented pace," said Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, Qatar Airways group chief executive officer, at Web Summit Qatar 2025.

    "In just four months since launching the world’s first Boeing 777 Starlink-equipped flight, we have already installed this ground-breaking service on 30 aircraft—far exceeding our initial targets. This reflects the commendable efficiency and dedication of our team. Starlink Wi-Fi is a game-changer for our passengers who will soon enjoy uninterrupted connectivity on even more routes."

    Qatar Airways has streamlined the process of replacing existing systems and installing Starlink equipment, maintaining safety standards while improving installation efficiency. This rapid rollout underscores the airline's commitment to in-flight connectivity.

    Read more: logistics, airline industry, aviation, Qatar Airways, air transport, travel industry, tourism and travel, air passenger travel
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    NextOptions
    Related
    Let's do Biz