Meetings Africa 2025 opens, positioning SA as a global MICE leader

Minister of Tourism, Patricia de Lille, officially opened the Meetings Africa 2025 trade floor today, 25 February, at the Sandton Convention Centre, emphasising the growing importance of the country and the African continent in the global business events sector.

Source: Supplied

Minister de Lille opened her address by stressing South Africa’s pivotal role in the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) industry. She noted that although South Africa ranks as the number one business events destination in Africa and the Middle East, the country still holds a small share of the global business events market.

"According to Allied Market Research, the global MICE industry was valued at approximately 523.3 billion US dollars in 2023, with the South African MICE industry valued at 6.6 billion US dollars," she said, calling for continued efforts to grow Africa’s presence in this space.

The event welcomed over 400 exhibitors from across the continent and beyond, showcasing Africa's diverse business capabilities. Minister de Lille reiterated that the MICE sector is key to South Africa's economic strategy, underscoring that through collective expertise and shared vision, Africa can become the world’s most sought-after business events destination.

Looking at South Africa’s broader tourism industry, de Lille noted impressive growth: Between January and December 2024, South Africa welcomed 8.92 million tourists, reflecting a 5.1% year-on-year growth compared to 2023. With 76% of these tourists coming from the rest of Africa, Minister de Lille emphasised the continent’s pivotal role in driving tourism.

In terms of business events and conferences, she highlighted that the South African National Convention Bureau (SANCB) has already sourced and submitted 81 bids for international business events since the start of the 2024/25 financial year on 1 April 2024.

South Africa has won 53 international business events to be hosted between 2024 and 2029, contributing R617m to the economy and bringing over 24,000 delegates to the country.

These events will be hosted in world-class venues in Johannesburg, Tshwane, Ekurhuleni, Cape Town, Port Alfred, Gqeberha, Magaliesberg, Sun City, Richards Bay, Polokwane, Muldersdrift, and Stellenbosch.

Minister de Lille also addressed the critical role of government partnerships in driving economic transformation. "Our Government of National Unity (GNU) has identified and recognised the power of business events to drive economic transformation, not only in our country but also on the continent," she said, aligning the sector's growth with the government's three main priorities :

• Driving inclusive growth and job creation

• Reducing poverty and tackling the high cost of living

• Building a capable, ethical and developmental state

As part of its broader strategy, the Department of Tourism is focused on several key priorities, including improved visa regulations, enhanced destination marketing, safety and security, product development, and aviation route development for both domestic and international air arrivals. Additionally, the government is investing in tourism infrastructure and services while prioritising job creation.

Visa reforms to enhance accessibility

Minister de Lille also highlighted the government's efforts to make South Africa more accessible through key visa reforms.

These include the Trusted Tour Operator Scheme (TTOS), designed to simplify group visa applications for markets like India and China; the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA), which facilitates smoother travel; and the Digital Nomad Visa, aimed at attracting long-term business travellers and remote professionals.

These changes represent a strategic move to boost the MICE sector and position South Africa as a global hub for both business events and leisure tourism.

In addition to the local MICE sector, de Lille emphasised South Africa’s role in the broader global conversation, noting the upcoming G20 Tourism Ministers’ Meeting in September 2025 and the Tourism Investment Summit that will further solidify the country's standing on the international stage.

"As always, we will meet again to showcase Africa’s excellence at this year’s Africa Travel Indaba in May. Registration for exhibitors is now open and more than 7,000 businesses have received their exclusive invitations to secure a coveted spot at Africa’s premier travel trade show.

"Africa’s Travel Indaba takes place from 12 to 15 May 2025 at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre in Durban, providing the perfect platform to connect with global buyers and African exhibitors."

Minister de Lille concluded, reaffirming the government’s commitment to ensuring that South Africa remains a prime destination for global business events.

The Meetings Africa trade show, running from 25 to 26 February 2025, continues to provide critical opportunities for networking, deal-making, and showcasing the continent’s growing business potential.