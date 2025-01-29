Meetings Africa to fuel SA’s tourism economy growth

The countdown to Meetings Africa 2025 has officially begun. Taking place from 24 to 26 February 2025 at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, Gauteng, this flagship Pan-African event is hosted by South African Tourism in partnership with the Gauteng Tourism Authority, Johannesburg Tourism Company, and the Sandton Convention Centre.

Source: South Africa National Convention Bureau

This year’s event is of particular significance as it aligns with Africa hosting the G20 Summit for the first time in November 2025.

Economic contribution

Meetings Africa continues to drive economic growth, as evidenced by its significant impact in previous years. In 2024, the event contributed a total of R420m to South Africa’s economy, comprising R145m in direct impact and an additional R275m in indirect impact. This builds on the R388.5m total impact in 2023, with R133.9m directly and R254.5m indirectly contributing to the economy.

Speaking at the launch event held at the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, Minister of Tourism Patricia de Lille highlighted the event’s central role in connecting African business event product owners with global buyers.

"Meetings Africa 2025 aims to continue to spotlight Africa’s diverse destinations and unique offerings for business events by unlocking Africa’s opportunities through quality connections. The event serves as a platform for business deals, knowledge sharing, and cross-sector partnerships, with a strong emphasis on enabling meaningful networking opportunities to support industry growth," Minister de Lille said.

Acting Mayor of the City of Johannesburg, Mlungisi Mabaso, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the broader economic benefits for local communities.

"Events like Meetings Africa not only attract visitors to our shores but also help the residents of our city and country by creating economic opportunities that generate jobs, boost our township economy, and grow our already solid reputation as a premier business hub for the continent," Mabaso said during his welcome address.

Harnessing the power of business events

A panel discussion during the launch event brought together key industry leaders, including:

• Nombulelo Guliwe, CEO of South African Tourism

• Barba Gaoganediwe, Head of Destination Marketing and Communication at the Gauteng Tourism Authority

• Rick Taylor, CEO of The Tourism Company

• Glenton de Kock, CEO of Southern African Association for the Conference Industry (SAACI)

• Gwen Ncube, Director for Stakeholder Relations at Small Tourism Enterprise Association (STEA)

Discussions focused on the strategic value of business events for Africa’s economic development and opportunities for the MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) sector.

Showcasing new talent

Media delegates at the launch were introduced to new exhibitors who will feature at Meetings Africa 2025. Among them were:

• Sean Uys, from Beach and Bush, one of South Africa's largest team-building companies, highlighted the networking potential of the event for creating partnerships.

• Liora Brenkman, from Rossco Shuttles and Tours, emphasized the value of Meetings Africa for small businesses to connect with decision-makers and transform their operations.

Media accreditation open

As it marks its 19th year, Meetings Africa remains a critical platform for advancing Africa’s MICE industry and promoting inclusive economic growth. With delegates from over 40 countries already registered, the event is set to create quality connections while empowering Small Micro and Medium Enterprises (SMMEs) to build meaningful networks.

Media accreditation is now open, offering an opportunity to stay informed about the latest trends and developments shaping the African business events sector.

For more information and to register, visit the Meetings Africa 2025 website.