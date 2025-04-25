Khayelitsha’s Kasi culture: How a township experience is reshaping Cape Town’s tourism

Over the past decade, Khayelitsha, one of Cape Town’s largest and most dynamic townships, has become an essential part of the city’s tourism landscape.

While the city’s iconic beaches, Table Mountain, and Robben Island often dominate the tourist agenda, a quieter revolution has been underway on the outskirts of Cape Town—a movement that invites visitors to explore the heart of township life, to understand its history, culture, and the resilience of its people.

Khayelitsha, meaning ‘New Home’ in isiXhosa, is a place of vibrant contrasts. It’s a community where informal settlements stand side-by-side with modern businesses, and where, despite the challenges of poverty and limited resources, the entrepreneurial spirit and community resilience thrive.

This rich blend of history, culture, and perseverance has made it a sought-after destination for travellers who want to go beyond the typical tourist attractions and immerse themselves in the real Cape Town.

The township experience: A shift in perspective

For many years, the story of Khayelitsha and other townships was overshadowed by stereotypes and misconceptions. Yet, over time, travellers began to recognise the untapped potential of these areas, not just as places of history, but as thriving communities with their own culture and identity.

The idea of offering visitors a window into township life came from a desire to provide a different kind of tourism, one that celebrates local culture, fosters cultural exchange, and creates opportunities for the people who live there.

In 2015, two Khayelitsha natives, Buntu Matole and Ayanda Cuba, saw an opportunity to fill a gap in Cape Town’s tourism offerings. As they travelled to the city, they often encountered tourists eager to see beyond the familiar attractions. It was then that they recognised the need for an immersive, culturally-rooted experience that would allow visitors to engage with the true spirit of Khayelitsha—its people, its history, and its hustle.

With this vision, they created ABCD Concepts, a travel agency that would give travellers a genuine and unfiltered look into the heart of the township, while also helping to uplift the community.

Their tours are designed to go beyond typical sightseeing, offering experiences that connect visitors to local entrepreneurs, community leaders, and cultural hotspots. Through these tours, they provide a new narrative—one that highlights resilience, creativity, and the beauty of Khayelitsha's everyday life.

Curated experiences: Living the Kasi life

The experiences curated by ABCD Concepts, for example, are carefully designed to immerse travellers in the daily rhythms of Khayelitsha. Each experience offers a chance to explore the community’s rich history, diverse culture, and entrepreneurial spirit:

• Cycling through Khayelitsha : This vibrant cycling tour takes visitors through the bustling streets of the township, where they can witness the energy of local markets, murals, and businesses. It’s an opportunity to learn about the history and culture of the area while also supporting local businesses and artists.

• Jogging in the township : For the active traveller, this 5-10 km jog through both formal and informal settlements offers a unique way to experience Khayelitsha. Along the way, visitors interact with locals, stop at local cafés, and get a true sense of the community’s hustle and daily life.

• Walking tour of Khayelitsha : This immersive 2½-hour walking tour takes guests through some of Khayelitsha’s most iconic areas, including Site B, the first informal settlement in the township.

The tour also visits the Khayelitsha Remembrance Square, a memorial dedicated to the history of the community, and Mini Africa, a vibrant informal market filled with immigrants from all over Africa.

• Cooking with local families : Visitors have the chance to cook alongside local families and learn how to prepare traditional dishes like Umfino, Amanqina, and Homemade Lamb Stew—meals passed down through generations and still enjoyed in the heart of Xhosa homes.

• Khayelitsha party experience (Ekasi party) : No trip to Khayelitsha is complete without experiencing its nightlife. Visitors join the locals for an unforgettable block party, where they can dance, enjoy great food, and immerse themselves in the township’s unique social atmosphere.

Impacting the community: Tourism with purpose

Beyond just providing unique experiences for visitors, these tours are also designed to give back to the community. By directing tourism revenue into the hands of local entrepreneurs, artisans, and business owners, ABCD Concepts ensures that the economic benefits of tourism are felt directly by the people of Khayelitsha. This form of tourism doesn’t just educate travellers—it helps to uplift the community, create jobs, and foster sustainable growth.

As the demand for socially conscious travel grows, Khayelitsha continues to attract those looking for an authentic, meaningful experience. It’s a place where visitors can witness firsthand the strength, creativity, and resourcefulness that define township life.

The legacy of these tours is one of empowerment and connection, changing perceptions, breaking down barriers, and highlighting the unspoken beauty of South Africa’s townships.