Africa’s changemakers celebrated at 2025 WTM Responsible Tourism Awards

Earlier this month, World Travel Market (WTM) Africa announced the winners of its 2025 Responsible Tourism Awards, recognising pioneering initiatives that are setting new benchmarks for sustainability, inclusivity, and innovation across the continent.

Source: Supplied

Presenting the awards, Satsa’s vice chairperson and chair of responsible tourism, Rachel Nxele, acknowledged the breadth of impact represented by the winners, from small enterprises to large operations, all committed to making tourism not only better, but truly responsible.

This year’s awards honoured 20 businesses from nine countries: Kenya, Namibia, São Tomé and Príncipe, Rwanda, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

Gold award winners

Nature positive

Emboo Safari Camp (Kenya): Recognised for its pioneering sustainable luxury tourism model, demonstrating that high-end experiences can actively regenerate the environment.

Shared value

• !Khwa ttu (South Africa): Known as “the embassy of the San,” the heritage centre received Gold for integrating San culture, ethical sourcing, and community empowerment through food and beverage.

“We value this award because we're passionate about recycling. We support our locals by buying only from our locals. We all need each other. If you look after your friend, your friend will look after you. We need to stand up together,” said their representative.

• Dlala Nje (South Africa): Awarded for its inner-city walking tours that challenge stereotypes and empower underserved communities through storytelling and inclusive experiences.

Managing waste

• HBD Príncipe (São Tomé and Príncipe): Commended for its waste management system on a remote Unesco Biosphere island, including community engagement and glass recycling innovations.

Peace and inclusivity

Township and Village (South Africa): Recognised for connecting Stellenbosch communities to tourism while addressing historic displacement and promoting social inclusion. Their detailed workplace policies emphasise rights, responsibilities, and ethics.

Climate change

Green Safaris (Zambia): Celebrated for “Silent Safaris” using solar-powered electric vehicles, eliminating single-use plastics, and promoting bamboo planting and fuel-efficient stoves.

Their efforts reduce emissions by over 2.28 tons of carbon per household annually.

All-inclusive

• Foxes Safari Camps (Tanzania): Awarded for circular economy practices, including organic farming, livestock production, and local sourcing of 90% of goods. They also train local artisans in hospitality, guiding, vehicle maintenance, and furniture production.

Silver award winners

• Volcanoes Safaris (Uganda/Rwanda) – Nature Positive

Community Rhino Conservation Initiative (Zimbabwe) – Nature Positive

• Kijani Supplies (Kenya/Uganda) – Shared Value

Hamagriza Indigenous Restaurant & Hub (South Africa) – Shared Value

• Destination Zero Waste Zanzibar (TUI Care Foundation) – Waste Management

Created 48 jobs and recovered over 1.5 million kg of glass and nearly 15,000 kg of plastic.

• Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company (South Africa) – Waste Management

Diverted 62% of 1.2 million kilograms of waste from landfills; creatively repurposed old cables into souvenirs.

• The Heart of Cape Town (Uthando SA) – Peace & Inclusivity

• Known for illuminating wire art in the city to promote love, compassion, and kindness.

• Saruni Base Camp (Kenya) – Climate Change Mitigation

• Hideaways Africa (Southern Africa) – One to Watch

Acknowledged for initiatives addressing both environmental and community sustainability in South Africa, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

One to Watch

Recognised for innovative concepts and early-stage impact:

• TUI Futureshapers (Namibia) – EV training linked to green jobs

• Loisaba Conservancy (Kenya) – Conservation-led model

• Ele Collection (Zimbabwe) – Transforming plastic waste at Victoria Falls, empowering women through construction material production

• City Visa (Southern Africa) – Gamified travel routes to promote sustainable behaviour on heritage routes

“These are not easy awards to win,” said Professor Harold Goodwin, WTM Responsible Tourism Advisor. “The judging process is intense and, to be honest, it gets harder each year. To be on this recognition list is a massive achievement.”

Megan De Jager, portfolio director for RX Africa (WTM’s producer), added: "Your work inspires us to build a responsible future."

Local, handcrafted trophies

In line with the event’s ethos, each trophy was handcrafted by local children in collaboration with Uthando SA using recycled corks donated by Painted Wolf Wines, making each one a symbol of sustainability and community.

The ceremony concluded with a wine-and-chocolate pairing experience, spotlighting fair-trade and responsibly sourced ingredients from African suppliers.

All Gold winners will now be considered for the WTM London Global Responsible Tourism Awards later this year — showcasing Africa’s best among global leaders in responsible tourism.