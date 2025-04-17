One Rosebank Executive Apartment Hotel opening in May 2025

The Executive Apartment Hotel Group proudly announces the grand opening of its latest prestigious development – One Rosebank Executive Apartment Hotel developed by the leading developer Tricolt Developments – set to welcome guests in May 2025 . Perfectly positioned in the heart of Rosebank, Johannesburg, One Rosebank is a striking new landmark that redefines the standard of luxury, design, and personalised hospitality in South Africa.

Where luxury meets art and design

One Rosebank Executive Apartment Hotel offers exceptional design and bespoke service, blending sophistication with functionality in a world-class environment. This ultra-exclusive apartment hotel promises guests an unmatched experience through curated amenities and signature spaces, including the breathtaking Skybar , the refined Epicure at One Restaurant by Multi award-winning Chef Coco Reinarhz , a fully equipped Business Centre , and the cutting-edge Trifit Gym . Residents and guests can also enjoy the Clubhouse and a serene Leisure Pool, adding to the property’s exclusive lifestyle offering, which will be completed in Phase 2.

With Rosebank Mall and The Zone just moments away, and the Gautrain station a short walk from the property, One Rosebank places guests at the centre of Johannesburg’s premier cultural, business, and entertainment district.

Pamela Niemand, managing director of the Executive Apartment Hotel Group

A visionary leader at the helm

At the forefront of this iconic One Rosebank Executive Apartment Hotel opening is Pamela Niemand , managing director of the Executive Apartment Hotel Group and a visionary in the apartment hotel and property industry. Widely recognised as South Africa’s leading Apartment Hotel expert , Pamela pioneered the country’s first apartment hotel and has been instrumental in shaping the industry for over 24 years .

Pamela’s influence and leadership have been pivotal in establishing some of the most successful apartment hotel developments. Her unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and sustainable growth continues to elevate the Executive Apartment Hotel Group as a premier brand in the hospitality sector.

“One Rosebank is more than just a hotel – it’s a new benchmark for hospitality in Johannesburg, combining refined living, artistic design, and next-level service. It embodies our vision of real hospitality reimagined,” says Pamela Niemand.

As anticipation builds toward the grand opening in May, the Executive Apartment Hotel Group looks forward to welcoming discerning guests, corporate and leisure travellers, to this exciting new address.



