Dubai's ATM 2025 to highlight luxury travel amid rising global demand

Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2025 is gearing up to shine a spotlight on the booming luxury tourism sector when it returns to the Dubai World Trade Centre from 28 April to 1 May.

The event will gather top-tier hospitality brands, industry leaders, and forward-thinking destinations to explore the latest trends driving growth in high-end travel.

Luxury travel on the rise

With global demand for luxury tourism rising faster than any other segment, according to McKinsey & Company, the sector is being fuelled by a growing population of high-net-worth individuals and aspirational travellers willing to invest more in premium, personalised experiences.

The research suggests that luxury tourism and hospitality will reach $391bn by 2028, up from $239bn in 2023, with Asia gaining significant ground in the market segment.

Supporting this trend, data recently issued by the Statistical Centre for the Cooperation Council for the Arab Countries of the Gulf revealed that GCC states earned $110.4bn in international tourism revenues in 2023.

The largest share of tourists came from the Asia-Pacific region (38%), followed by the Middle East (25.1%), Europe (22.9%), Africa (8.8%), and the Americas (4.3%).

Danielle Curtis, exhibition director ME, Arabian Travel Markets, says: "The increase in inbound tourism from Asia and the growing wealth in this region create a major opportunity for Middle Eastern tourism, especially in the luxury sector. At ATM, Asia is among our fastest-growing markets for exhibitors, boasting a 27% increase in exhibitors from the region this year.

"National Tourism Organisations (NTOs) from destinations like Japan, Maldives, South Korea, India and Thailand are driving this growth, alongside regional tourist boards such as Rajasthan Tourism, Goa, Phuket, Hong Kong and Jakarta, all contributing to Asia's expanding presence at ATM 2025 and the growing focus on luxury travel."

GCC hospitality set for major growth

The GCC region is ideally positioned to cater to high-net-worth travellers seeking leading hotels and exclusive experiences. To meet rising demand, GCC countries are on track to add 400,000 hotel rooms by 2030, following the addition of 35,000 rooms in the last decade.

ATM 2025 will feature some of the world’s top-rated luxury destinations, such as the Maldives and Mauritius, as well as Peru, which will return to ATM after ten years.

Visitors will be able to discover the country's luxury offerings, including glamping in the Ica Desert and the Sacred Valley, luxury Amazon cruises, and train journeys across the Andes, where breathtaking landscapes meet world-class service.

Several prestigious hospitality brands will also be showcased, including Mandarin Oriental, Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts, Jumeirah International, One & Only, Kempinski Hotels, The Address Hotels & Resorts and The Leading Hotels of the World.

Luxury travel is transforming in terms of consumer preferences, with travellers increasingly prioritising luxury cultural, artistic, and adventure-driven experiences.

Hospitality brands worldwide are adapting to meet this demand, while sustainability has become a key focus, particularly in the GCC, where hotels are implementing eco-friendly initiatives to align with the growing preference for responsible, high-end travel.

Improved accessibility is also reshaping luxury travel, with emerging destinations benefiting from improved connectivity and the development of boutique hotels, eco resorts and exclusive retreats.

This trend is reflected in the theme for ATM 2025: Global travel: Developing tomorrow’s tourism through enhanced connectivity, which focuses on how better connectivity enables a more sustainable, inclusive, and globally integrated travel industry.

Middle East: A key market

Last year at ATM, Mastercard unveiled its Affluent Travel Report, which highlighted the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) as the leading market for luxury outbound travel, with Saudi Arabia and the UAE emerging as top source markets.

Separate research from Mastercard in 2023 suggests that GCC travellers are among the world’s highest spenders, with Kuwaiti travellers to Paris spending five times more than American tourists.

Curtis comments: "The MENA region continues to set the pace for luxury outbound travel, making it a priority market for high-end travel and tourism providers.

"ATM 2025 will offer in-depth insights into luxury travel preferences, networking opportunities with key stakeholders, and presentations on emerging destinations. For anyone looking to capitalise on this lucrative market, ATM 2025 is an unmissable event."