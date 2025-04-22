Marriott’s new regional VP on sub-Saharan Africa’s hospitality growth

As travel across Sub-Saharan Africa continues to rebound and redefine itself, Marriott International is doubling down on its commitment to the region with the appointment of Johan Cronjé as regional vice president earlier this year.

Johan Cronjé, Regional Vice President for Sub-Saharan Africa, Marriott International

With over two decades of experience rooted in African hospitality, Cronjé has stepped into this pivotal role at a time of rapid transformation, where guest expectations, investor interest, and sustainability concerns are reshaping the way hotels operate.

In this interview, Cronjé shares his vision for growth, insights on leadership in diverse markets, and what makes Sub-Saharan Africa one of the most dynamic travel destinations in the world today.

What excites you most about the current state of the hospitality industry in Sub-Saharan Africa, and how do you see it evolving in the next five years?

The energy in Sub-Saharan Africa’s hospitality industry is incredible right now. More people are travelling—whether for business, leisure, or just the joy of exploring their backyard. There’s a real shift towards experience-driven travel, where guests aren’t just looking for a place to stay but want to connect with local culture, food, and nature. Africa offers that in a way few places can.

Looking ahead, I see more growth in both city and resort destinations. Business hubs are booming, creating demand for well-located, high-quality hotels, while luxury safari lodges and beach resorts continue to attract global travellers. Sustainability is also coming to the forefront, with travellers caring more about responsible tourism. Marriott is right at the centre of these trends, growing our presence and evolving to offer what travellers want.

As the new regional vice president for sub-Saharan Africa, what are your key priorities in your first year?

My focus is making sure we’re delivering the best possible experience for both our guests, our owners and franchisees. That means ensuring our existing hotels are running at their best while also expanding our footprint in the region. Growth is exciting but doing it in a way that stays true to our values is what really matters.

People are at the heart of hospitality. Investing in our teams, creating growth opportunities, and instilling a culture of innovation will always be key to our success.

Could you share some insights on the role Marriott International plays in shaping the hospitality landscape in sub-Saharan Africa?

At Marriott, we’re proud to be part of the growing hospitality industry in Sub-Saharan Africa with over 110 hotels spread across key cities and popular destinations. Our diverse range of brands, from Protea Hotels by Marriott and Marriott Hotels to JW Marriott, means we can cater to different types of travellers, whether they’re travelling for business or seeking a luxury getaway.

We’re always looking for ways to improve the guest experience, bringing in new technology and services that make stays more enjoyable. Beyond just providing a place to stay, our hotels create jobs, support local businesses, and help develop hospitality talent through skills development programmes.

Sustainability is important to us too—we’re committed to reducing our environmental impact while encouraging responsible tourism. It’s all part of how we aim to make a positive difference in both the local communities and the wider hospitality industry.

How do you approach leadership in such a diverse and rapidly changing region, and what have been some of the key lessons from your career?

Leading in sub-Saharan Africa means being adaptable, actively listening to people, and embracing the diversity of the region. No two markets are the same, so it’s important to have a clear vision but stay flexible in how we get there.

One of the biggest lessons I’ve learned is that hospitality is all about relationships. Whether it’s with guests, team members, owners or business partners, success comes from building strong, genuine connections. I’ve also seen firsthand how being open to new ideas and approaches can drive real innovation—this industry moves quickly, and the best leaders are those willing to evolve with it.

Sub-Saharan Africa is becoming a key investment hub for the hospitality industry. What trends and opportunities do you see attracting investors to the region?

Sub-Saharan Africa is becoming a hotspot for hospitality investment, thanks to rapid economic growth, a growing middle class, increasing urbanisation and improved connectivity.

Better infrastructure and regional tourism initiatives are making it easier for both business and leisure travellers to get around, which is attracting more international hotel brands and investment. Governments are also getting behind this growth with policies that support tourism development.

For investors, there’s a lot to be excited about, from city hotels to luxury safari lodges and beach resorts. The Meetings, Incentives, Conferencing and Events (MICE) sector is booming too, with venues like the Cape Town and Kigali Convention Centres bringing in global events that not only boost tourism but also strengthen local economies. At Marriott, we work closely with investors to make sure new developments align with market needs, ensuring long-term success.

What impact do you think sustainability and technology will have on the hospitality industry in Sub-Saharan Africa in the coming years?

Sustainability is no longer a nice-to-have—it’s something travellers expect. People want to know that the hotels they stay in are making responsible choices, whether that’s using less water and energy, reducing waste, or supporting local communities.

Marriott is actively working on all these fronts, making sustainability a core part of how we operate.

Technology is also changing the way we travel. Mobile check-in, AI-driven personalisation, and smart room features are making stays more seamless. But at the end of the day, hospitality is about people. Technology should enhance—not replace—the personal touch that makes travel memorable.

Marriott has a wide range of hotel brands in the region. How do you ensure Marriott stays competitive and relevant to different types of travellers in this growing market?

Staying competitive means understanding what different travellers need and making sure we have the right brands in the right places at the right price points. Whether it’s a business traveller looking for convenience, or a luxury guest seeking an immersive safari experience, we have brands that cater to every type of journey.

We keep a close eye on emerging markets where infrastructure and tourism are growing quickly, positioning ourselves to meet future demand.

For example, last year we opened Protea by Marriott in Luanda, Angola, and Courtyard by Marriott in Dakar, Senegal - our first hotels in these countries. This year, we’re expanding further with new properties in Madagascar and Cape Verde.

We’re also excited to grow our luxury safari portfolio with the upcoming launch of The Ritz-Carlton, Masai Mara Safari Camp and JW Marriott Mount Kenya Rhino Reserve Safari Camp in Kenya, both of which meet the growing appetite for outdoor lodging and nontraditional hospitality experiences.

Additionally, our Marriott Bonvoy loyalty programme which has 228 million members, continues to create value for guests, with local partnerships like Cricket South Africa helping us connect meaningfully with the community. By staying ahead of trends and focusing on guest needs, we ensure Marriott remains a leader in the region.