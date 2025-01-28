Oshoek Port reopens after accident disrupts operations

Traveller and cargo operations at the Oshoek Port of Entry, the primary border post between South Africa and Eswatini, have resumed.

This announcement was made on Tuesday, 28 January 2025 by Dr Michael Masiapato, the Commissioner of the Border Management Authority (BMA), alongside the South African Revenue Service (SARS).

This follows the successful clearance and safety assessment of the port after a serious truck accident on Sunday, 26 January 2025.

The accident, caused by a 32-ton coal truck that allegedly experienced brake failure, resulted in significant damage to port infrastructure and multiple vehicles that were at the port.

"We are grateful to confirm that the three individuals injured during the incident -- a SARS official, a tourism monitor and the truck driver -- received prompt medical attention and are recovering well.

“All port operations have resumed with immediate effect, allowing for the seamless movement of travellers and goods between South Africa and Eswatini," Masiapato said.

The BMA and SARS extend their gratitude to all stakeholders, including the South African Police Service, South African National Defence Force, Eswatini Emergency Medical Services and Disaster Management authorities, for their swift response and cooperation.

“We also appreciate the patience and understanding of travellers and trade partners during the temporary disruption,” Masiapato added.