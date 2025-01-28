New pollution law to increase protection of oceans

President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed into law the Marine Pollution (Prevention of Pollution from Ships) Amendment Bill, ushering in stronger measures to better protect South Africa’s oceans from ship-related pollution.

In a statement, The Presidency highlighted the importance of the legislation, which is also a contribution to global efforts to protect the marine environment and sustainable economic exploitation.

“With a coastline stretching over 3000km from Namibia on the Atlantic Ocean to Mozambique on the Indian Ocean, the new legislation is seen as vital to safeguarding the country’s environmental and economic security,” the Presidency said.

Active marine economic zone

South Africa has a large exclusive economic zone at sea and a marine economy which, in 2022, supported about 400,000 jobs in areas across the existing marine economic sectors of shipping, associated construction, tourism and fisheries.

“The law signed by President Ramaphosa is born out of the recognition that ships can pollute our oceans in various ways, from oil spills to harmful chemical sewage and garbage,” the Presidency said.

Regulating waste disposal

The law amends the Marine Pollution Act to incorporate Annex IV and Annex VI of the International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships.

Annex IV regulates the activities for treatment and safe disposal of sewage from ships. Annex VI is the main global instrument that addresses ship energy-efficiency management and Greenhouse Gas emissions.

The amended legislation further broadens the powers of the Minister of Transport to make regulations relating to, among others, the prevention of air pollution from ships and the prevention of pollution by sewage from ships.

“The new law also increases fines from R500,000 to R10m for any person convicted of serious offences under the Marine Pollution (Prevention of Pollution from Ships) Act or the international Convention which forms part of South African law,” The Presidency said.