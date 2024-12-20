Reconnect with nature at Samara Karoo Reserve, your perfect safari getaway

Surrounded by the vast, untamed beauty of the Karoo, Samara Karoo Reserve provides an ideal retreat for those seeking to reconnect with nature. Offering peace and space to unwind, it's also a place where you can immerse yourself in the wild charm of the African bush.

Source: Supplied | Plains Camp

The journey from Chief Dawid Stuurman International Airport in Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth) to Samara takes about three hours, and while it’s a bit of a drive, it’s absolutely worth it. As soon as we entered the gates, we were greeted by the sight of giraffes roaming nearby, setting the tone for the kind of experience we were about to have.

During our stay, we were fortunate to experience The Manor, one of Samara’s exclusive lodges. This beautifully designed space blends contemporary style with the rustic charm of the Karoo, offering the perfect spot for privacy and comfort.

Source: Supplied | The Manor

Source: Supplied | The Manor Source: Supplied | The Manor

The Manor is an exclusive-use villa that accommodates up to eight guests. It is ideal for groups or families seeking seclusion and relaxation. While it offers plenty of space, with its spacious lounge areas and luxurious suites, it still feels intimate.

The highlight was the 21-metre infinity pool, offering stunning views over the landscape.

One of the most unforgettable moments during our stay was a cheetah sighting. We were on a safari drive when a tracker on the ground guided us toward a group of cheetahs.

Source: Supplied

We watched in awe as they hunted and successfully caught a buck. Seeing these powerful animals in action as they skillfully brought down their prey and began to feast was both intense and humbling. It was a raw display of nature’s power that made the reserve’s beauty even more extraordinary.

For those seeking a more immersive experience, Plains Camp is an excellent option. Located deeper within the reserve, this off-the-grid, tented camp offers a more rustic and intimate connection with the land.

Source: Supplied | Plains Camp

Source: Supplied | Plains Camp Source: Supplied | Plains Camp

Accommodating just eight guests, it ensures a true sense of wilderness, with each tent designed for comfort while staying in tune with nature. Here, you will be able to feel the Karoo’s vastness and solitude, as you’re truly immersed in the environment.

Samara also offers Karoo Lodge, a recently refurbished farmhouse, which can accommodate up to 24 guests, making it a great option for larger groups or families. The farmhouse blends old-world charm with modern comforts, offering a cosy and spacious retreat.

Dining at Samara is an experience in itself. The meals are always fresh, often with ingredients sourced from local farms, and each dish is thoughtfully prepared to bring out the flavours of the Karoo.

Whether enjoying your meal in the open air or in the cosy dining areas, it is always a special occasion. The staff at Samara ensures every meal is a highlight, from delicious breakfasts to satisfying dinners after a day on safari.

The reserve spans 67,000 acres of pristine wilderness, where wildlife roams freely. From giraffes and antelope to more elusive animals, the reserve is overflowing with life. It’s the kind of place where you can truly appreciate the beauty of nature, watching animals in their natural habitat while experiencing the serenity of the land.

Source: Supplied

While the location feels remote, it’s not isolating. There’s a peaceful calm that helps you disconnect from the usual distractions of daily life.

Samara offers the perfect balance of tranquillity and access to nature, making it an ideal place to relax and recharge.

Evenings at Samara are particularly magical. The lack of light pollution means that the stars come out in full force, providing a stunning view of the Milky Way. It’s the perfect way to end your day after a safari or a relaxing afternoon at the lodge.

Whether you stay at The Manor, Plains Camp, or Karoo Lodge, Samara offers an unforgettable experience. It’s more than just accommodation; it’s about connecting with nature, enjoying good food, and appreciating the wide-open spaces of the Karoo. It’s a place to unwind, recharge, and experience the natural beauty of this incredible part of South Africa.

Robin Fredericks was a guest of Samara Karoo Reserve.