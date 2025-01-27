Icasa boosts community radio with spare spectrum, applications now open

Source: Imagen 3

The framework was developed following years of discussions about the challenges facing community radio in South Africa.

Historically, community broadcasters have struggled with limited resources and regulatory hurdles that restricted their ability to serve wider audiences.

Community radio has long been a vital communication tool for underserved and rural communities, offering a platform for diverse voices and grassroots perspectives.

However, limited frequency availability has often restricted these broadcasters from reaching their full potential.

This framework allows stations to apply for unallocated frequencies to expand their coverage – provided certain conditions are met.

How it works

The framework introduces a two-tier approach to managing spare spectrum allocation:

Preregistration licensing process: Icasa first offers spare coordinated frequencies to new entrants in the community radio sector.

This ensures that fresh voices have an opportunity to establish themselves in the broadcasting space.

Expansion for existing licensees: If there is no active pre-registration process or after it has been concluded, unallocated frequencies may then be made available to existing licensees.

These broadcasters can apply to amend their current licences to extend their service areas.

Importantly, broadcasters must remain within their licensed service areas and cannot extend their reach beyond the boundaries of their district municipalities.

Frequencies recovered from licensees who failed to renew their licences are reserved for future preregistration licensing processes and are not available for coverage expansion by existing broadcasters.

Empowering communities

This initiative recognises the vital role of community radio in creating informed and engaged citizens.

Existing broadcasters interested in expanding their coverage can now submit applications to Icasa’s Licensing and Compliance Division.

Applications will be evaluated based on regulation 6 of the Community Broadcasting Services Regulations.

By addressing historical limitations in spectrum access, the framework provides a pathway for growth, enabling community stations to play an even more impactful role in South Africa’s media ecosystem.