ICT Telecoms & Networks
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

OmnisientRocketseedHOSTAFRICAPerfect WordASUSEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Icasa boosts community radio with spare spectrum, applications now open

Lindsey SchuttersBy Lindsey Schutters
27 Jan 2025
27 Jan 2025
The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) has gazetted the spare spectrum allocation framework, first introduced in September last year, which will help community sound broadcasters expand their reach. This new policy outlines how spare coordinated frequencies can be allocated to qualifying community radio stations, empowering them to increase their coverage areas and sets the rules for allocating unused frequencies categorised for community sound broadcasting services under the Terrestrial Broadcasting Frequency Plan (TBFP)
Source: Imagen 3
Source: Imagen 3

The framework was developed following years of discussions about the challenges facing community radio in South Africa.

Historically, community broadcasters have struggled with limited resources and regulatory hurdles that restricted their ability to serve wider audiences.

Community radio has long been a vital communication tool for underserved and rural communities, offering a platform for diverse voices and grassroots perspectives.

However, limited frequency availability has often restricted these broadcasters from reaching their full potential.

This framework allows stations to apply for unallocated frequencies to expand their coverage – provided certain conditions are met.

How it works

The framework introduces a two-tier approach to managing spare spectrum allocation:

Preregistration licensing process: Icasa first offers spare coordinated frequencies to new entrants in the community radio sector.

This ensures that fresh voices have an opportunity to establish themselves in the broadcasting space.

Expansion for existing licensees: If there is no active pre-registration process or after it has been concluded, unallocated frequencies may then be made available to existing licensees.

These broadcasters can apply to amend their current licences to extend their service areas.

Importantly, broadcasters must remain within their licensed service areas and cannot extend their reach beyond the boundaries of their district municipalities.

Frequencies recovered from licensees who failed to renew their licences are reserved for future preregistration licensing processes and are not available for coverage expansion by existing broadcasters.

Empowering communities

This initiative recognises the vital role of community radio in creating informed and engaged citizens.

Existing broadcasters interested in expanding their coverage can now submit applications to Icasa’s Licensing and Compliance Division.

Applications will be evaluated based on regulation 6 of the Community Broadcasting Services Regulations.

By addressing historical limitations in spectrum access, the framework provides a pathway for growth, enabling community stations to play an even more impactful role in South Africa’s media ecosystem.

Read more: broadcast, radio, community radio, ICASA, spectrum, Lindsey Schutters
Share this article
NextOptions

About Lindsey Schutters

Lindsey is the editor for ICT, Construction&Engineering and Energy&Mining at Bizcommunity
Related
More industry news

NextOptions
Let's do Biz