    Malatsi follows through on DA policy plans in withdrawal of SABC Bill

    Lindsey SchuttersBy Lindsey Schutters
    11 Nov 2024
    11 Nov 2024
    Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies Solly Malatsi’s decision to withdraw the SABC Bill has received mixed reactions, with Democratic Alliance (DA) members supporting the move while parliament portfolio committee chairperson Khusela Sangoni Diko criticises it. Malatsi, a member of the DA, reportedly deemed the Bill “flawed,” citing concerns about its impact on the public broadcaster’s independence and long-term sustainability. This is the second time that DA members within the GNU have openly moved against legislation carried over from the previous administration.
    Malatsi follows through on DA policy plans in withdrawal of SABC Bill

    The DA has long opposed the SABC Bill, describing it as detrimental to the public broadcaster’s autonomy and financial sustainability.

    The party commended Malatsi for prioritising the SABC’s independence by stepping back from executive oversight of the broadcaster – something they noted was a rare choice for a minister to make.

    One major DA concern was that the bill postponed crucial decisions on the SABC’s funding model, pushing these out by an additional three years.

    The DA noted that the broadcaster, which expects a R590m financial shortfall for the 2024/25 budget year, cannot afford further delays in stabilising its finances.

    And, although the SABC secured a clean audit in 2023/24 after nine years of financial mismanagement, ongoing structural issues still threaten its sustainability.

    A grand vision

    In its broader ICT policy, the DA puts forward a market-driven approach to broadcasting and telecommunications, where regulatory clarity and public-private partnerships can drive efficiency and independence.

    Instead, the opposition party advocates for reforms that reduce political influence, giving the SABC greater independence in managing its operations without interference.

    According to DA policies, this approach strengthens the SABC’s role as an impartial public broadcaster serving the needs of all South Africans.

    New funding models

    To secure financial stability, the DA calls for a clear funding model supported by state funds for public broadcasting purposes while encouraging diversified revenue streams.

    This model, in the DA’s view, would reduce reliance on government bailouts and enable the SABC to maintain its public service mandate.

    There is also the suggestion of inviting private sector entities to reduce the SABC’s dependency on outdated funding mechanisms.

    This approach aims to expand services across digital and rural networks, making SABC content accessible and inclusive for all communities.

    Grave concerns

    Diko, however, has voiced grave concerns about the withdrawal, warning that it could disrupt the SABC’s recovery process and leave its mandate vulnerable.

    She argues that the bill’s withdrawal undermines years of public consultations and parliamentary processes aimed at addressing the SABC’s governance and financial challenges.

    Additionally, Diko criticised Malatsi’s decision for its potential to negatively impact the SABC and broader South African media landscape, particularly Sentech and community radio stations that rely on the SABC’s infrastructure.

    Destabilisation problems

    The chairperson cautioned that without legislative backing, the SABC’s sustainability could be compromised, putting these associated services at risk and potentially affecting millions of South Africans who depend on public broadcasting for accessible news and content in all official languages.

    “We urge the DCDT to accelerate the process of reworking the Bill and reintroduce a new version to Parliament within the current financial year,” Diko pleaded.

    The future of the SABC now hangs on reaching a consensus that balances independence, financial stability, and the broadcaster’s mandate to serve South Africa’s diverse audiences.

    About Lindsey Schutters

    Lindsey is the editor for ICT, Construction&Engineering and Energy&Mining at Bizcommunity
