Homemakers launches trendy digital magazine

The Homemakers magazine has been connecting homeowners and home experts since 1982.
Now, for the first time in almost four decades, to keep you and their team safe, they are having to do things a little differently. And even though a walk to your home’s postbox may be a welcome relief in this lockdown period, you won’t find your Homemakers there.
Instead, they have made themselves at home online and have done a little redecorating to the Homemakers magazine South Africans have come to know and love. Along with the direct response display advertisements, the April edition of Homemakers features informative articles and expert advice.
Homemakers COO Hestelle Robinson says: "This is the time for companies to adapt and change. Finding creative ways to keep readers and advertisers satisfied is what testing times are all about."
All six issues (Johannesburg, Pretoria, Cape Town, Durban, Bloemfontein and Vaal) share informative and fun editorials geared at keeping South Africans safe and busy during the lockdown. Aside from important Covid-19 information, the magazines also share some interesting editorials on the value of the home and how homeowners can make their home a place to stay safe, relax and enjoy during the lockdown and for years to come.
HOMEMAKERS has for the past two decades developed a unique bouquet of media opportunities enabling advertisers and exhibitors to communicate to discerning homeowners in the major urban areas of South Africa.
Products include South Africa's dominant direct response magazines, HOMEMAKERSfair and RENOVATE. HOMEMAKERS Expo, the original and largest home lifestyle show also forms part of this dynamic company.-
