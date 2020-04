Homemakers launches trendy digital magazine

The Homemakers magazine has been connecting homeowners and home experts since 1982.

Now, for the first time in almost four decades, to keep you and their team safe, they are having to do things a little differently. And even though a walk to your home’s postbox may be a welcome relief in this lockdown period, you won’t find yourthere.Instead, they have made themselves at home online and have done a little redecorating to themagazine South Africans have come to know and love. Along with the direct response display advertisements, the April edition offeatures informative articles and expert advice.Homemakers COO Hestelle Robinson says: "This is the time for companies to adapt and change. Finding creative ways to keep readers and advertisers satisfied is what testing times are all about."All six issues (Johannesburg, Pretoria, Cape Town, Durban, Bloemfontein and Vaal) share informative and fun editorials geared at keeping South Africans safe and busy during the lockdown. Aside from important Covid-19 information, the magazines also share some interesting editorials on the value of the home and how homeowners can make their home a place to stay safe, relax and enjoy during the lockdown and for years to come.Find all the publications on the newly launched HomemakersOnline website Facebook: HomemakersSA Twitter: @SAHomemakers Instagram: homemakers_expo Samantha van der Merwe