Visit Covid-19 portal: sacoronavirus.co.za, latest news, resource links

Digital Company news South Africa

Menu

Covid-19

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Homemakers launches trendy digital magazine

Issued by: HOMEMAKERS
The Homemakers magazine has been connecting homeowners and home experts since 1982.
Now, for the first time in almost four decades, to keep you and their team safe, they are having to do things a little differently. And even though a walk to your home’s postbox may be a welcome relief in this lockdown period, you won’t find your Homemakers there.

Instead, they have made themselves at home online and have done a little redecorating to the Homemakers magazine South Africans have come to know and love. Along with the direct response display advertisements, the April edition of Homemakers features informative articles and expert advice.

Homemakers COO Hestelle Robinson says: "This is the time for companies to adapt and change. Finding creative ways to keep readers and advertisers satisfied is what testing times are all about."

All six issues (Johannesburg, Pretoria, Cape Town, Durban, Bloemfontein and Vaal) share informative and fun editorials geared at keeping South Africans safe and busy during the lockdown. Aside from important Covid-19 information, the magazines also share some interesting editorials on the value of the home and how homeowners can make their home a place to stay safe, relax and enjoy during the lockdown and for years to come.

Find all the publications on the newly launched HomemakersOnline website.



Follow Homemakers

Facebook: HomemakersSA
Twitter: @SAHomemakers
Instagram: homemakers_expo

Media contact

Samantha van der Merwe


HOMEMAKERS's press office

HOMEMAKERS HOMEMAKERS has for the past two decades developed a unique bouquet of media opportunities enabling advertisers and exhibitors to communicate to discerning homeowners in the major urban areas of South Africa. Products include South Africa's dominant direct response magazines, HOMEMAKERSfair and RENOVATE. HOMEMAKERS Expo, the original and largest home lifestyle show also forms part of this dynamic company.-
Profile | News | Contact
Comment

Read more: digital magazines, magazines, HOMEMAKERS

Related

In the front row: Kamogelo Makhale

By Jessica Tennant

Homemakers launches trendy digital magazine

Issued by HOMEMAKERS

Warc Awards 2020 announces Effective Use of Brand Purpose shortlist
[Radio & Podcasts] Evolving to stay in tune

By Jessica Tennant

News


Show more

All rights reserved. Copyright © 2020. Republish permission. ADSL & Web hosting proudly provided by Afrihost. Bizcommunity.com, its sponsors, contributors and advertisers disclaim all liability for any loss, damage, injury or expense that might arise from the use of, or reliance upon, the services contained herein. Privacy policy, Terms of Use, PAIA.