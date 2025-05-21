The future of medicine and wellness unveiled at WHX Cape Town

Africa Health and Medlab Africa have been Africa’s most trusted healthcare and laboratory events for over 14 years, moving in 2024 from Johannesburg to South Africa's leading healthcare hub, Cape Town.

Source: Supplied.

Now rebranded as WHX Cape Town and WHX Labs Cape Town, these two powerhouse events unite as the gateway to Africa’s healthcare market in a co-located event from 2 - 4 September at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, as part of World Health Expo (WHX), one of the world’s largest networks of healthcare events.

With a packed agenda of CPD-accredited conferences, expert-led discussions and live product demonstrations, attendees can look forward to gaining practical knowledge and connecting with industry leaders and experts from Southern Africa’s healthcare and laboratory industries.

“As the Western Cape strengthens its position as Africa’s leading healthcare hub, with the Road to Wellness serving as a blueprint for transforming the health system in the Western Cape, prioritising prevention, early detection and a holistic approach to wellness, platforms like the WHX Cape Town and WHX Labs Cape Town play a vital role in highlighting innovations and shaping the continent’s healthcare future,” notes Mireille Wenger, Western Cape Minister of Health and Wellness.

Innovate. Collaborate. Transform.

From breakthrough medical technologies and digital health advancements to the latest in laboratory diagnostics and automation and precision medicine, WHX Cape Town offers the latest insights, advancements in healthcare and diagnostics and connections that matter most.

Discover the latest lab innovations and trends, develop your industry knowledge, build strong relationships with industry leaders and secure new deals on the show floor, all at WHX Labs Cape Town, the core medical laboratory event in the SADC region.

“Local and international innovative exhibitors will be showcasing their products and services across these eight diverse healthcare sectors: medical devices and equipment, disposables & consumer goods, orthopaedics & physiotherapy, imaging & diagnostics, healthcare & general services, IT systems & solutions, healthcare infrastructure & assets as well as wellness & prevention.

"WHX Cape Town and WHX Labs Cape Town, is a platform dedicated to fostering collaboration, progress and growth in the sector and uniting thousands of global medical leaders, innovators and pioneers from the SADC region under one roof,” explains Tom Coleman, portfolio director for Informa Markets.

Connect. Energise. Thrive.

Whether you’re a healthcare professional, laboratory specialist, researcher or policymaker, this is your chance to build meaningful connections, get the latest insights and be part of the future of healthcare and diagnostics in South Africa.

Attendees are in for a treat as the inaugural Thrive by WHX joins WHX Cape Town and WHX Labs Cape Town this year as a co-located event, featuring the ultimate blend of fitness, fun and community as the full spectrum of the fitness and wellness ecosystem comes together, providing sports fans, industry leaders, sports influencers, over 200+ brands and business owners with a space to meet, share and grow.

Explains Pierre Goussard, a paediatric pulmonologist at Tygerberg Hospital, “Events like these bring together science, wellness and community health - areas that are often treated separately. The real value lies in direct access to cutting-edge medical equipment and technologies that are rarely showcased in the South African context."