    Marketing & Media Media

    Raj Lalbahadur appointed Media24 CEO

    Current Media24 interim CEO Raj Lalbahadur has been appointed Media24 CEO, effective 11 April 2025.
    14 Apr 2025
    14 Apr 2025
    Media24 has appointed Raj Lalbahadur, currently the interim CEO, as CEO, effective 11 April 2025 (Image supplied)
    Media24 has appointed Raj Lalbahadur, currently the interim CEO, as CEO, effective 11 April 2025 (Image supplied)

    Commenting on Lalbahadur's appointment, the chair of the Media24 board, Prof Rachel Jafta, says,“I’m confident that under Lalbahadur's leadership, Media24 will capitilise on emerging opportunities and growth in an ever-evolving landscape, while also remaining committed to the valuable role it plays in our society and democracy at large. On behalf of the board, we wish Media24 the greatest success.”

    Jafta adds that Lalbahadur had displayed exceptional leadership and played a crucial role in stabilising and keeping operations focused in the wake of Media24’s recent major redesign.

    “To protect the longevity of these streamlined operations requires strong leadership and teamwork, outstanding business acumen and experience, as well as entrepreneurial flair and agility."

    Lalbahadur thanked the board for their confidence in me and the opportunity to continue serving Media24.

    "We find ourselves on the threshold of a new era in digital news operations, augmented by worldclass content production for books and television.

    "Over the past few months we have established a strong foundation. With the support of the excellent management team, I look forward to cementing a viable model for digital journalism as we build a sustainable future for Media24.”

