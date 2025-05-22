Agriculture Food Security
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Africa MonthCannes LionsBizTrendsBizTrendsTVYouth MonthOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comFoodForward SAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Agriculture Food Security

    SA suspends poultry imports from Brazil amid avian influenza outbreak

    South Africa has suspended imports of live poultry, eggs and fresh (including frozen) poultry meat from Brazil following an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI).
    22 May 2025
    22 May 2025
    Source:
    Source: Unsplash

    The decision comes after a report from Brazil’s Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock, confirming an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza (H5N1 – clade 2.3.4.4b) on 15 May 2025.

    The virus was detected in breeding chickens at an establishment located in the municipality of Montenegro, located in the state of Rio Grande do Sul.

    In a statement on Wednesday, the Department of Agriculture announced that no new import permits will be issued for the affected products.

    However, the department noted that the import of consignments containing poultry products that were packed in their final packaging, on or before 30 April 2025, and heat-processed poultry products, where the risk of transmitting the virus has been mitigated, will still be allowed.

    “An urgent chief veterinary officer to chief veterinary officer meeting was held on 19 May with the purpose of getting an update on the outbreak from Brazil and the deployed disease control strategy. It was agreed in this meeting that Brazil will provide additional information for South Africa’s consideration,” the department said.

    Read more: avian influenza, Department of Agriculture, poultry imports
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz