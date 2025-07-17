More #WPRDAY2025
Subscribe & Follow
Trending
Jobs
- Agri Personnel Cape Town
Department of Agriculture and ARC to host foot and mouth disease indaba
In response, the Department of Agriculture is collaborating with the Agricultural Research Council (ARC), the University of Pretoria, and Onderstepoort Biological Products to host a two-day national Foot and Mouth Disease Indaba. The event will focus on addressing the continued spread of FMD and developing long-term disease management strategies.
The Indaba will be held from 21 to 22 July 2025 at the ARC-VIMP Campus in Roodeplaat. Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen and Deputy Minister Nokuzola Capa will serve as hosts, joined by veterinary and agricultural experts from across the country.
According to the department, the meeting will bring together specialists to deliberate on a coordinated strategy to control and eventually eradicate FMD. Topics under discussion include strengthening on-farm biosecurity, improving vaccination programmes, and enforcing movement control protocols.
The department said the Indaba is part of its broader effort to collaborate with academic institutions and industry stakeholders in developing practical responses to safeguard South Africa’s livestock sector.
Related
New foot-and-mouth disease outbreak confirmed in Free State 2 days Local farmers secure Koo Baked Beans supply with Tiger Brands support 3 days Livelihoods first in communal grazing restoration project 10 Jul 2025 SA wine and citrus industries at risk following US tariffs 9 Jul 2025 Agri Dept focuses on biosecurity, trade and farmer aid in new budget 8 Jul 2025 FMD restrictions lifted in ECape and Limpopo, KZN still at risk 7 Jul 2025