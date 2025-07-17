Department of Agriculture and ARC to host foot and mouth disease indaba

South Africa is currently experiencing ongoing outbreaks of foot and mouth disease (FMD) across several provinces, including KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga, Gauteng, and most recently, the Free State. These outbreaks have led to livestock movement restrictions and are affecting the country’s red meat trade on international markets.

In response, the Department of Agriculture is collaborating with the Agricultural Research Council (ARC), the University of Pretoria, and Onderstepoort Biological Products to host a two-day national Foot and Mouth Disease Indaba. The event will focus on addressing the continued spread of FMD and developing long-term disease management strategies.

The Indaba will be held from 21 to 22 July 2025 at the ARC-VIMP Campus in Roodeplaat. Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen and Deputy Minister Nokuzola Capa will serve as hosts, joined by veterinary and agricultural experts from across the country.

According to the department, the meeting will bring together specialists to deliberate on a coordinated strategy to control and eventually eradicate FMD. Topics under discussion include strengthening on-farm biosecurity, improving vaccination programmes, and enforcing movement control protocols.

The department said the Indaba is part of its broader effort to collaborate with academic institutions and industry stakeholders in developing practical responses to safeguard South Africa’s livestock sector.