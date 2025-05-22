ESG Health & Social Welfare
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Africa MonthCannes LionsBizTrendsBizTrendsTVYouth MonthOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

MultiChoiceBizcommunity.comHOT 102.7FMEast Coast RadioAlgoa FMAICPA & CIMAMall of AfricaAfriGISThe Noise FactorySauce AdvertisingFoodForward SADY/DXStoneEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    ESG Health & Social Welfare

    #Budget3.0: Social grant increases remain in place

    Increases to all social grants, barring the Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant, will not be affected by the re-tabled budget.
    22 May 2025
    22 May 2025
    Image source: Yuri Minaev –
    Image source: Yuri Minaev – 123RF.com

    This according to National Treasury’s 2025 Budget Overview released on Wednesday.

    The number of social grant beneficiaries – excluding those receiving the SRD grant – is expected to rise to 19.3 million people by March 2028.

    The grant increases for 2025/26 are as follows:

    • Old age grant will increase from R2185 to R2315
    • War veterans grant will increase from R2205 to R2335
    • Disability grant will go up from R2185 to R2315
    • Foster care grant rises from R1180 to R1250
    • Care dependency grant will increase from R2185 to R2315
    • Child support grant will go up from R530 to R560
    • The grant-in-aid will increase from R530 to R560

    “The increase in the social grants budget of R1.6bn in 2025/26 remains. The temporary Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress grant will be extended until 31 March 2026, with R35.2bn allocated to maintain the current R370 per month per beneficiary, including administration costs,” National Treasury said.

    While delivering the Budget Speech in Parliament on Wednesday, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said government is “actively exploring various options to better integrate” the SRD grant with employment opportunities.

    “This includes considering a job-seeker allowance and other measures, as part of the review of Active Labour Market Programmes.

    “Our goal is to not only provide immediate relief. It is also to create pathways to employment, empowering our citizens to build better futures for themselves and their families,” Godongwana said.

    Read more: budget speech, social grant beneficiaries, social grants, social grant, social grant system, SRD grant, Budget Speech 2025, #Budget2025
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz