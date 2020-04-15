Warc Awards 2020 announces Effective Use of Brand Purpose shortlist

20 campaigns have been shortlisted in the Effective Innovation category, which recognises innovative thinking that has transformed a business to deliver tangible results...
8 Apr 2020
A variety of both global brands, such as Airbnb, Cadbury Dairy Milk, Finish, L'Oréal and Volkswagen, and local brands including, Colorado's Appia, Hungarian Telekom and The Times of India, are included in the shortlist, selected by a panel of industry experts chaired by Ivan Pollard, senior vice president, global chief marketing officer, General Mills.
Ivan Pollard. Image credit: General Mills.
The shortlisted entries are:
Job-Hunting in Sneakers · Band-Aid · Johnson & Johnson · BBDO Japan · Japan
Real Meals · Burger King Whopper · Burger King · MullenLowe US · United States
Art Gap · Standard Chartered Bank · Standard Chartered · TBWA\RAAD · United Arab Emirates
#FinishWaterWaste · Finish · Reckitt Benckiser · DEC PR · Australia
Drive Bigger · Volkswagen · PHD Media, Johannes Leonardo · North America
Senior Gamer Club · Hungarian Telekom · Deutsche Telekom · Uniomedia · Hungary
The Uncovered · Ahmini · Tunisie Telecom · J. Walter Thompson Tunis · Tunisia
Meet Me Halfway · SK-II · Procter & Gamble · Forsman & Bodenfors Singapore, Verizon Media · China, United States, United Kingdom
Glass and a half in everyone · Cadbury Dairy Milk · Mondelēz International · Ogilvy Malaysia · Indonesia
Democratising Education for Women in Indonesia · Fair & Lovely · Unilever Indonesia · Mindshare Indonesia · Indonesia
Out & Proud - India Comes Out of the Closet · The Times of India · Bennett Coleman & Co. Ltd · FCB India · India
Overcoming India's Toilet Divide · Harpic · Reckitt Benckiser · McCann Worldgroup India · India
As far as we go · Almosafer · Seera Group · FP7 McCann Dubai · Saudi Arabia
The Gift of Mom · Babyshop · Landmark Group · FP7 McCann Dubai · United Arab Emirates
It's up to us · Ooredoo · FP7 McCann Doha, FP7 McCann Beirut · Kuwait, Oman, Tunisia, Palestinian Territories
Abtal El Shawarea' (The Stars on the Streets) · Clear · Unilever · FP7 McCann Cairo · Egypt
The Ramadan campaign that didn't launch in Ramadan · Jawwy · STC · FP7 McCann Dubai, FP7 McCann Riyadh · Saudi Arabia
The Unheard Prayer · Maxis · Leo Burnett · Malaysia
The Non-Issue · L'Oréal Paris · L'Oréal Group · McCann London, McCann Paris · United Kingdom
The Country Pub Project · Airbnb · Airbnb Creative, APAC · Australia
Native Bees · Colorado's Appia · AMBEV · Santa Clara · Brazil
The shortlisted papers in the Effective Use of Brand Purpose can be viewed here alongside the Effective Innovation shortlist.
The shortlisted entries for the Effective Content Strategy and Effective Social Strategy will be announced shortly.
The Warc Awards are currently being judged by international senior figures from both brands and agencies.
More information on the Warc Awards is available here.
