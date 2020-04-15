Visit Covid-19 portal: sacoronavirus.co.za, latest news, resource links

Advertising News Global

Menu

Covid-19

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news

Podcasts

  • Listen to podcasts
  • Download BizTakeouts Mobi App
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Warc Awards 2020 announces Effective Use of Brand Purpose shortlist

The Warc Awards has announced its Effective Use of Brand Purpose shortlist.
21 marketing initiatives from around the world that have successfully embraced a brand purpose and achieved commercial success as well as a benefit for a wider community, have made the shortlist.

GLOBAL

Warc Awards 2020 announces Effective Innovation shortlist

20 campaigns have been shortlisted in the Effective Innovation category, which recognises innovative thinking that has transformed a business to deliver tangible results...

8 Apr 2020


A variety of both global brands, such as Airbnb, Cadbury Dairy Milk, Finish, L'Oréal and Volkswagen, and local brands including, Colorado's Appia, Hungarian Telekom and The Times of India, are included in the shortlist, selected by a panel of industry experts chaired by Ivan Pollard, senior vice president, global chief marketing officer, General Mills.

Ivan Pollard. Image credit: General Mills.

The shortlisted entries are:
  • Job-Hunting in Sneakers · Band-Aid · Johnson & Johnson · BBDO Japan · Japan
  • Real Meals · Burger King Whopper · Burger King · MullenLowe US · United States
  • Art Gap · Standard Chartered Bank · Standard Chartered · TBWA\RAAD · United Arab Emirates
  • #FinishWaterWaste · Finish · Reckitt Benckiser · DEC PR · Australia
  • Drive Bigger · Volkswagen · PHD Media, Johannes Leonardo · North America
  • Senior Gamer Club · Hungarian Telekom · Deutsche Telekom · Uniomedia · Hungary
  • The Uncovered · Ahmini · Tunisie Telecom · J. Walter Thompson Tunis · Tunisia
  • Meet Me Halfway · SK-II · Procter & Gamble · Forsman & Bodenfors Singapore, Verizon Media · China, United States, United Kingdom
  • Glass and a half in everyone · Cadbury Dairy Milk · Mondelēz International · Ogilvy Malaysia · Indonesia
  • Democratising Education for Women in Indonesia · Fair & Lovely · Unilever Indonesia · Mindshare Indonesia · Indonesia
  • Out & Proud - India Comes Out of the Closet · The Times of India · Bennett Coleman & Co. Ltd · FCB India · India
  • Overcoming India's Toilet Divide · Harpic · Reckitt Benckiser · McCann Worldgroup India · India
  • As far as we go · Almosafer · Seera Group · FP7 McCann Dubai · Saudi Arabia
  • The Gift of Mom · Babyshop · Landmark Group · FP7 McCann Dubai · United Arab Emirates
  • It's up to us · Ooredoo · FP7 McCann Doha, FP7 McCann Beirut · Kuwait, Oman, Tunisia, Palestinian Territories
  • Abtal El Shawarea' (The Stars on the Streets) · Clear · Unilever · FP7 McCann Cairo · Egypt
  • The Ramadan campaign that didn't launch in Ramadan · Jawwy · STC · FP7 McCann Dubai, FP7 McCann Riyadh · Saudi Arabia
  • The Unheard Prayer · Maxis · Leo Burnett · Malaysia
  • The Non-Issue · L'Oréal Paris · L'Oréal Group · McCann London, McCann Paris · United Kingdom
  • The Country Pub Project · Airbnb · Airbnb Creative, APAC · Australia
  • Native Bees · Colorado's Appia · AMBEV · Santa Clara · Brazil
The shortlisted papers in the Effective Use of Brand Purpose can be viewed here alongside the Effective Innovation shortlist.

The shortlisted entries for the Effective Content Strategy and Effective Social Strategy will be announced shortly.

The Warc Awards are currently being judged by international senior figures from both brands and agencies.

More information on the Warc Awards is available here.
Visit our Covid-19 Special Section, Covid-19 links and sacoronavirus.co.za
Comment

Related

GLOBAL

Warc Awards 2020 announces Effective Use of Brand Purpose shortlist

GLOBAL

Covid-19 causes interest in Netflix to rise by 142%

GLOBAL

Key learnings behind the winning work from the Warc Rankings

GLOBAL

Warc Awards 2020 announces Effective Innovation shortlist

News


Show more

All rights reserved. Copyright © 2020. Republish permission. ADSL & Web hosting proudly provided by Afrihost. Bizcommunity.com, its sponsors, contributors and advertisers disclaim all liability for any loss, damage, injury or expense that might arise from the use of, or reliance upon, the services contained herein. Privacy policy, Terms of Use, PAIA.