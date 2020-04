Warc Awards 2020 announces Effective Use of Brand Purpose shortlist

The Warc Awards has announced its Effective Use of Brand Purpose shortlist.

Ivan Pollard. Image credit: General Mills.

Job-Hunting in Sneakers · Band-Aid · Johnson & Johnson · BBDO Japan · Japan

Real Meals · Burger King Whopper · Burger King · MullenLowe US · United States

Art Gap · Standard Chartered Bank · Standard Chartered · TBWA\RAAD · United Arab Emirates

#FinishWaterWaste · Finish · Reckitt Benckiser · DEC PR · Australia

Drive Bigger · Volkswagen · PHD Media, Johannes Leonardo · North America

Senior Gamer Club · Hungarian Telekom · Deutsche Telekom · Uniomedia · Hungary

The Uncovered · Ahmini · Tunisie Telecom · J. Walter Thompson Tunis · Tunisia

Meet Me Halfway · SK-II · Procter & Gamble · Forsman & Bodenfors Singapore, Verizon Media · China, United States, United Kingdom

Glass and a half in everyone · Cadbury Dairy Milk · Mondelēz International · Ogilvy Malaysia · Indonesia

Democratising Education for Women in Indonesia · Fair & Lovely · Unilever Indonesia · Mindshare Indonesia · Indonesia

Out & Proud - India Comes Out of the Closet · The Times of India · Bennett Coleman & Co. Ltd · FCB India · India

Overcoming India's Toilet Divide · Harpic · Reckitt Benckiser · McCann Worldgroup India · India

As far as we go · Almosafer · Seera Group · FP7 McCann Dubai · Saudi Arabia

The Gift of Mom · Babyshop · Landmark Group · FP7 McCann Dubai · United Arab Emirates

It's up to us · Ooredoo · FP7 McCann Doha, FP7 McCann Beirut · Kuwait, Oman, Tunisia, Palestinian Territories

Abtal El Shawarea' (The Stars on the Streets) · Clear · Unilever · FP7 McCann Cairo · Egypt

The Ramadan campaign that didn't launch in Ramadan · Jawwy · STC · FP7 McCann Dubai, FP7 McCann Riyadh · Saudi Arabia

The Unheard Prayer · Maxis · Leo Burnett · Malaysia

The Non-Issue · L'Oréal Paris · L'Oréal Group · McCann London, McCann Paris · United Kingdom

The Country Pub Project · Airbnb · Airbnb Creative, APAC · Australia

Native Bees · Colorado's Appia · AMBEV · Santa Clara · Brazil

21 marketing initiatives from around the world that have successfully embraced a brand purpose and achieved commercial success as well as a benefit for a wider community, have made the shortlist.A variety of both global brands, such as Airbnb, Cadbury Dairy Milk, Finish, L'Oréal and Volkswagen, and local brands including, Colorado's Appia, Hungarian Telekom and, are included in the shortlist, selected by a panel of industry experts chaired by Ivan Pollard, senior vice president, global chief marketing officer, General Mills.The shortlisted entries are:The shortlisted papers in the Effective Use of Brand Purpose can be viewed here alongside the Effective Innovation shortlist.The shortlisted entries for the Effective Content Strategy and Effective Social Strategy will be announced shortly.The Warc Awards are currently being judged by international senior figures from both brands and agencies.More information on the Warc Awards is available here