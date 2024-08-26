Marketing & Media Marketing
    Showcase your excellence: Enter The Warc Awards 2025

    3 Sep 2024
    3 Sep 2024
    The Warc Awards 2025 are officially open, with the first deadline on 16 October 2024.
    Source: © Warc
    Source: © Warc Warc

    The Warc Awards are the ultimate accolade for effectiveness in marketing and advertising, allowing agencies and their clients to showcase their work on a global stage and to be recognised for their most effective and innovative campaigns as among the industry’s best.

    Why should you enter?

    • Global recognition

      • Compete on a global scale against the best in the industry.

    • Proven excellence

      • Warc's judging process is based on the Creative Effectiveness Ladder, ensuring a consistent, rigorous evaluation of your work.

    • Increased visibility

      • Gain exposure for your brand and be featured in Warc’s library of industry-leading case studies.

    • Rankings impact

      • A Warc Awards win boosts your position in the Warc Rankings. With a single entry, you have the chance to win regionally and globally, maximising your impact on the Rankings within your budget.

    Categories

    Its rigorous judging process, based on the Creative Effectiveness Ladder, ensures agencies' and clients' work is evaluated against a single, consistent standard of excellence in 12 categories.

    • Brand purpose

      • Demonstrate how your campaigns are driving meaningful change and aligning with your audience's values.

    • Business-to-business

      • Showcase your success in crafting compelling B2B strategies that drive business results.

    • Cultural impact

      • Highlight how your work resonates with cultural trends and influences societal conversations.

    • Customer experience

      • Show how you’ve enhanced the customer journey to foster satisfaction and loyalty.

    • Instant impact

      • Display your ability to create campaigns that deliver immediate, measurable results.

    • Long-term growth

      • Prove how your strategies contribute to sustained business success over time.

    Explore these categories and more in the 2025 Entry Pack which can be found here.

    Let's do Biz