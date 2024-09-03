Entries for the 2025 Product of the Year South Africa programme are open

Product of the Year is the largest consumer voted award for product innovation in South Africa and has been in operation globally for over 30 years. It is internationally-recognised in over 40 countries, having been created to champion new product innovation and provide consumers with a shortcut to the best new products on the market.

Entries

The 2025 Product of the Year entry period runs until Friday, 31 January, 2025 and entries are accepted from products launched or modified after 1 January, 2023, and which demonstrate meaningful consumer innovation in either function, design, packaging or ingredients. A ‘Heritage’ category for products that have been in the market for 10 years or more is also available to brands in the South African programme.“It’s incredible to see just how much Product of the Year has grown as an awards program in South Africa,” says Edith Venter, General Manager: Product of the Year South Africa. “With that growth comes an increased awareness, increased participation, and greater credibility, which sits at the core of any awards program, along with the prestige of winning such a sought-after award and the benefits the come with that.”

Benefits

Brands have found numerous ways to benefit from winning Product of the Year over the past years, including leveraging a nationwide PR campaign and tapping into the comprehensive product research analysis conducted by research partner, Kantar.

On top of that, winners receive a one-year licencing term on unlimited usage of the Product of the Year logo on all marketing material, the use of which has a proven track record in lifting sales and increasing return on investment.

Research

Product of the Year South Africa also enjoys strong partnerships, including with BizCommunity as its digital media partner, and Kantar, one of the world’s leading marketing data and analytics businesses.

Kantar surveys a wide-ranging, nationally representative selection of consumers, with the survey designed to evaluate product innovation across several criteria, including product appeal, satisfaction, advocacy, purchase interest, uniqueness, relevance and excitement.

“It’s a methodology that works effectively and that’s one of the reasons why the Product of the Year has grown into so many new territories and industries around the world,” says Mike Nolan, Global CEO: Product of the Year. “The Product of the Year seal not only recognizes innovation, but also signifies a powerful endorsement in the modern retail era, enhancing the winners' visibility and credibility in the marketplace.”

Appeal

The Product of the Year should appeal to most marketing professionals and brand decision-makers, as well as media outlets covering marketing, business and product innovation, FMCG brand decision-makers, and industry influencers.

Brands can submit their products across various categories via the official entry form, on the Product of the Year South Africa website - link.

There’s an ‘early bird’ discount offer between 2 September and 31 October for those brands considering entering.

For more information, call 011 783 5887 or email az.oc.asyop@ofni.



