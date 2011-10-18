SA’s most innovative products of the year revealed

Product of the Year South Africa (POYSA) is proud to announce the 2024 Product of the Year winners.

Image supplied

The gala event, which recognises South Africa's most innovative consumer products, was held at Langhams Lifestyle Experience in Fourways, on 27 June. Amongst the attendees were brand supremos, VIP invited guests, celebrities and the media.

Product of the Year is the largest consumer voted award for product innovation in South Africa. It is part of a global network of over 40 national programmes and was created specifically to champion new product innovation and provide shoppers with a shortcut to the most pioneering new products on the market.

Product innovation adds new-found value to customers

In order to be accepted in the research study and stand a chance of being bestowed the Product of the Year seal, products are required to have national distribution and demonstrate meaningful consumer innovation in one of the following areas: function, design, packaging, ingredients.

This could be an entirely new product or a useful innovation to an existing product or brand, such as a new ingredient, redesigned shape or size, new formulation – such as reduced sugar, or new packaging – such as user-friendly or “green”.

Entry into the 2024 Awards were open to new products which were launched after January 1st 2022, as well as products that have been in the market for 10 years or more. This year, products in 21 categories were evaluated across several criteria including product appeal, purchase interest, uniqueness and relevance.

Image supplied

Edith Venter, General Manager at Product of the Year South Africa, says: “Product of the Year recognition serves as the standard for consumer confidence, particularly within a retail environment where customers are faced with tough decisions at point of purchase. Research shows that being recognised as a Product of the Year enables a consumer to make a quicker, more reliable and informed decision.”

The research

Product of the Year is voted for by 2,000 connected adult consumers in South Africa. According to leading consumer research partner Kantar, 77% of people surveyed find that a Product of the Year logo influences their decision to try a new product.

Belinda Reyneke, research consultant for Kantar’s Insights Division in South Africa says: "For Product of the Year, we analyse and present the data that serves as a reference point for selecting winners, allowing them to stand out in a competitive market. The dual impact of our research means that it helps manufacturers better understand their consumers and get closer to their needs, while also empowering consumers to find the best new products. Congratulations to the winners, as well as the entrants, outshining competitors in an increasingly competitive market is an enormous achievement.”

Category Winner Baby Care Baby Diapers Clicks Made 4 Baby DryProtect Range Baby Care Baby Pull Up Pants Lovies Pull Up Pants Banking Standard Bank ACHIEVATM Banking: Youth Banking Standard Bank MyMo Youth Account Cold Beverages: Oat Milk Jungle Oat Drink Range Heat & Eat Meals: Ready to Eat Rhodes Quality Veggie Bowl Full Range Hot Beverages Society Caramel Toffee Cappuccino Household Cleaning: Handwashing Powder Sunlight Handwashing Powder 2kg Household Cleaning: Laundry Bars Sunlight Laundry Bar 500g Household Cleaning: Auto Washing Detergent Sunlight Summer Sensations 2in1 Auto Washing Liquid Kitchen Cleaning: Dishwashing Liquid Sunlight Dishwashing Liquid 750ml Personal Care: Hair Care MPL Sure2Gro Fermented Rice Water Treatment Personal Care: Body Wash Satiskin Blissful Berry Concentrated Refill 1l Personal Care: Personal Health Microlax Micro–Enema Personal Care: Shaving BIC Soleil Escape Jasmine and Eucalyptus 5 Blade Personal Care: Facial Care Sorbet BB Cream Spices: Curry Powders Hinds Spices Mild & Spicy Curry Powder Spices: Refillable Spices Robertsons Spice 85g Spices: Food Coating Hinds Southern Coating Seasoned Breadcrumbs Vaping Vuse Go Edition 01 (3000 puff) Household Appliances: Cordless Floor Cleaner Kärcher FC7 Cordless Floor Cleaner

“It is encouraging to note that through the Product of the Year research globally, brands remain consistent in building a high level of trust with consumers. Through the evolving challenges that come with the integration of physical and digital market places, products manage to stay relevant, and meet consumers where their values and money converge," says Mike Nolan, Global CEO of Product of the Year.

“I enjoyed the 2024 submissions and I commend the South African market for its tenacity in being innovative, its market knowledge and product design responses. The 2024 submissions have set a new standard, benefitting the consumer even more. We look forward to the 2025 entries, and encourage brands to take advantage of this most valuable accolade by participating next year,” concludes Nolan.