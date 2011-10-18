Industries

    SA’s most innovative products of the year revealed

    1 Jul 2024
    1 Jul 2024
    Product of the Year South Africa (POYSA) is proud to announce the 2024 Product of the Year winners.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    The gala event, which recognises South Africa's most innovative consumer products, was held at Langhams Lifestyle Experience in Fourways, on 27 June. Amongst the attendees were brand supremos, VIP invited guests, celebrities and the media.

    Product of the Year is the largest consumer voted award for product innovation in South Africa. It is part of a global network of over 40 national programmes and was created specifically to champion new product innovation and provide shoppers with a shortcut to the most pioneering new products on the market.

    Product innovation adds new-found value to customers

    In order to be accepted in the research study and stand a chance of being bestowed the Product of the Year seal, products are required to have national distribution and demonstrate meaningful consumer innovation in one of the following areas: function, design, packaging, ingredients.

    This could be an entirely new product or a useful innovation to an existing product or brand, such as a new ingredient, redesigned shape or size, new formulation – such as reduced sugar, or new packaging – such as user-friendly or “green”.

    Entry into the 2024 Awards were open to new products which were launched after January 1st 2022, as well as products that have been in the market for 10 years or more. This year, products in 21 categories were evaluated across several criteria including product appeal, purchase interest, uniqueness and relevance.

    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Edith Venter, General Manager at Product of the Year South Africa, says: “Product of the Year recognition serves as the standard for consumer confidence, particularly within a retail environment where customers are faced with tough decisions at point of purchase. Research shows that being recognised as a Product of the Year enables a consumer to make a quicker, more reliable and informed decision.”

    The research

    Product of the Year is voted for by 2,000 connected adult consumers in South Africa. According to leading consumer research partner Kantar, 77% of people surveyed find that a Product of the Year logo influences their decision to try a new product.

    Belinda Reyneke, research consultant for Kantar’s Insights Division in South Africa says: "For Product of the Year, we analyse and present the data that serves as a reference point for selecting winners, allowing them to stand out in a competitive market. The dual impact of our research means that it helps manufacturers better understand their consumers and get closer to their needs, while also empowering consumers to find the best new products. Congratulations to the winners, as well as the entrants, outshining competitors in an increasingly competitive market is an enormous achievement.”

    CategoryWinner
    Baby Care Baby DiapersClicks Made 4 Baby DryProtect Range
    Baby Care Baby Pull Up PantsLovies Pull Up Pants
    BankingStandard Bank ACHIEVATM
    Banking: Youth BankingStandard Bank MyMo Youth Account
    Cold Beverages: Oat MilkJungle Oat Drink Range
    Heat & Eat Meals: Ready to EatRhodes Quality Veggie Bowl Full Range
    Hot BeveragesSociety Caramel Toffee Cappuccino
    Household Cleaning: Handwashing PowderSunlight Handwashing Powder 2kg
    Household Cleaning: Laundry BarsSunlight Laundry Bar 500g
    Household Cleaning: Auto Washing DetergentSunlight Summer Sensations 2in1 Auto Washing Liquid
    Kitchen Cleaning: Dishwashing LiquidSunlight Dishwashing Liquid 750ml
    Personal Care: Hair CareMPL Sure2Gro Fermented Rice Water Treatment
    Personal Care: Body WashSatiskin Blissful Berry Concentrated Refill 1l
    Personal Care: Personal HealthMicrolax Micro–Enema
    Personal Care: ShavingBIC Soleil Escape Jasmine and Eucalyptus 5 Blade
    Personal Care: Facial CareSorbet BB Cream
    Spices: Curry PowdersHinds Spices Mild & Spicy Curry Powder
    Spices: Refillable SpicesRobertsons Spice 85g
    Spices: Food CoatingHinds Southern Coating Seasoned Breadcrumbs
    VapingVuse Go Edition 01 (3000 puff)
    Household Appliances: Cordless Floor CleanerKärcher FC7 Cordless Floor Cleaner

    “It is encouraging to note that through the Product of the Year research globally, brands remain consistent in building a high level of trust with consumers. Through the evolving challenges that come with the integration of physical and digital market places, products manage to stay relevant, and meet consumers where their values and money converge," says Mike Nolan, Global CEO of Product of the Year.

    “I enjoyed the 2024 submissions and I commend the South African market for its tenacity in being innovative, its market knowledge and product design responses. The 2024 submissions have set a new standard, benefitting the consumer even more. We look forward to the 2025 entries, and encourage brands to take advantage of this most valuable accolade by participating next year,” concludes Nolan.

