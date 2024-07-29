Rhodes Quality launches heat-and-eat Veggie Bowls

Image supplied

The new Veggie Bowl range comes in three new variants: Vegetable and Bean Stew, Chickpea and Lentil Casserole, and Vegetarian Curry and all come with an easy open can for convenience.

Rhodes Quality Veggie Bowls are convenient heat and eat solutions for meat-free Mondays, lunches on the go, quick and easy dinners and sides, and plant-based eating.

“There is a trend towards consumers looking for wholesome, ready to heat and eat meal solutions in a can, alongside a global trend towards more sustainable, plant-based ways of eating,” says Maria Soares, head of marketing at RFG.

“The plant-based foods sector is expected to see enormous growth over the next decade as consumer habits transform. We have capitalised on both these trends with our innovative, delicious and convenient Veggie Bowl range”

“At Rhodes Quality, we believe in constant innovation to meet our consumers’ needs, and we are proud to say there is currently no other product offering like our Veggie Bowls in the market,” Soares adds.

“Consumers are continuously looking for products that are convenient, wholesome and easy on the pocket,” says Soares.

“The addition of Veggie Bowls to the brand’s extensive range offers a full meal-solution or side in one can, giving discerning homemakers another new wholesome and healthy choice for their family,” she concludes.