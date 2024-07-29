Retail FMCG
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Heineken BeveragesNIQ and GfK – an NIQ CompanySwitch Energy DrinkEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

FMCG News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Rhodes Quality launches heat-and-eat Veggie Bowls

    29 Jul 2024
    29 Jul 2024
    Rhodes Quality has launched its brand-new Veggie Bowl range, recently winning Product of the Year in the Heat and Eat: Ready-to-eat meals category.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    The new Veggie Bowl range comes in three new variants: Vegetable and Bean Stew, Chickpea and Lentil Casserole, and Vegetarian Curry and all come with an easy open can for convenience.

    Rhodes Quality Veggie Bowls are convenient heat and eat solutions for meat-free Mondays, lunches on the go, quick and easy dinners and sides, and plant-based eating.

    “There is a trend towards consumers looking for wholesome, ready to heat and eat meal solutions in a can, alongside a global trend towards more sustainable, plant-based ways of eating,” says Maria Soares, head of marketing at RFG.

    “The plant-based foods sector is expected to see enormous growth over the next decade as consumer habits transform. We have capitalised on both these trends with our innovative, delicious and convenient Veggie Bowl range”

    “At Rhodes Quality, we believe in constant innovation to meet our consumers’ needs, and we are proud to say there is currently no other product offering like our Veggie Bowls in the market,” Soares adds.

    “Consumers are continuously looking for products that are convenient, wholesome and easy on the pocket,” says Soares.

    “The addition of Veggie Bowls to the brand’s extensive range offers a full meal-solution or side in one can, giving discerning homemakers another new wholesome and healthy choice for their family,” she concludes.

    Read more: product of the year, Rhodes Quality
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Related

    SA&#x2019;s most innovative products of the year revealed
    SA’s most innovative products of the year revealed
    1 Jul 2024
    Source: Supplied
    Rhodes Quality initiative looks to grow food gardens at 60 SA schools
    26 Nov 2021
    Rhodes Quality reveals 'Rooted in Goodness' packaging refresh
    Rhodes Quality reveals 'Rooted in Goodness' packaging refresh
    9 Jun 2021
    Rhodes Quality partners with culinary darling Zola Nene for winter campaign
    Rhodes Quality partners with culinary darling Zola Nene for winter campaign
    4 Jul 2018
    South Africa's Product of the Year winners revealed
    South Africa's Product of the Year winners revealed
    27 Feb 2017
    Presence Technology receives 2014 Unified Communications Product of the Year Award
    Presence Technology receives 2014 Unified Communications Product of the Year Award
    24 Jun 2014
    Winners in Product of the Year 2014
    Winners in Product of the Year 2014
    11 Mar 2014
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz