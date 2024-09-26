Rhodes Quality reveals new fruit juice packaging

Rhodes Quality has unveiled a new look for its 100% fruit juice range, maintaining the same quality. The brand's 100% fruit juice now comes in a sleek, slim pack that is both convenient and visually attractive.

“Rhodes Quality has a rich heritage in fruit farming and a long-standing reputation for delivering high quality 100% fruit juice, and we continue to honour this legacy while adapting to our consumer preferences,” says Maria Soares, head of marketing at RFG.

“Our newly introduced 100% juice packaging not only enhances our consumers’ experience, but also reinforces Rhodes Quality’s commitment to excellence.”

She adds that the new packaging has been introduced based on extensive consumer feedback, which revealed a strong preference for the slim, easy-to-hold design.

“The slim pack is not only convenient to hold and pour but also reduces spillage and stands out beautifully on store shelves, enhancing the overall appeal of the product.”

“Our new packaging allows us to better showcase the consistent quality that our customers have come to expect in every sip of Rhodes Quality 100% fruit juice,” she adds.

“We wanted to evolve our pack in a way that resonates with our consumers’ lifestyles—something that's not only functional but also energises and refreshes our brand image.

“While the packaging has been updated, Rhodes Quality 100% juice still has the same great taste and quality”, Soares continues.

“With every new development, including this packaging evolution, we stay true to our commitment to deliver only the best to our consumers. Rhodes Quality 100% fruit juice reflects our rich heritage and a promise of quality in every sip.”