Rhodes Quality joins the long-life nectar juice market

With five new nectar flavours, the Rhodes Quality fruit nectar juice range has been launched in 200ml, 1 litre and 2 litre pack sizes. Flavour variants include Apple, Guava, Tropical, Mediterranean and Red Grape flavours.

Image supplied

“As a brand we are very excited about offering this new product to price savvy consumers, without compromising on taste or quality,” says, Maria Soares, head of marketing at RFG. “The nectar juice category is growing steadily, offering us the opportunity to expand our range to meet our consumers’ needs.”

“By building on the strength of the Rhodes Quality brand as we enter the nectar segment, we aim to grow the category,” she adds. “Fruit nectar juice is more affordable than 100% fruit juice and by offering it in three sizes gives consumers options specific to their needs, perfect for lunchboxes, family meals and entertainment occasions.”

“Rhodes Quality continuously aims to meet consumers’ needs with new products and ranges,” she says. “We have firmly rooted ourselves as a brand that consumers can trust to provide quality, great taste, nourishment and goodness, with a wide range of products suited to every need.”