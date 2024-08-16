Rhodes Quality introduces Apricot and Peach Jam in cup format

Rhodes Quality continues to capture a growing market segment with its newly launched Apricot and Peach jam, the fourth largest flavour within the jam category.

Rhodes Quality’s new addition to the existing jam range blends exceptional quality and taste, bringing consumers a flavour they love from a name they know and trust.

The popular Apricot and Peach flavour has been launched in a 290g cup with resealable lid, for convenience. First to market with the cup format, Rhodes Quality has helped to drive the growth of this segment, making cups now the second largest pack size in jams.

“With an already established reputation for quality, we will continue to innovate based on what our consumers want,” said head of marketing at RFG, Maria Soares.

“Ongoing innovation is a key driver of RFG’s sales and market share growth, and we aim to build on the strength of the Rhodes Quality brand as we expand into this new flavour category,” Soares added.

“In addition to our Apricot and Peach launch, we currently have a range of jam flavours, pack sizes and formats on shelf at leading retailers and wholesalers.”

The Rhodes Quality brand is a household name, known for its wide range of tasting products, quality standards and expertise. The Rhodes Quality jam range is made with real fruit and real sugar.