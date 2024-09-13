Retail FMCG
    Rhodes introduces new Cape Malay Style Canned Tomatoes

    13 Sep 2024
    Rhodes Quality has introduced a touch of the iconic flavours of the Cape with new Cape Malay Style Tomato and Onion in Curry Sauce.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    The new fragrant recipe that captures the vibrant flavours of traditional Cape Malay cooking adds to the Rhodes Quality ‘Flavours of the World’ canned tomato range, also including Italian, Mediterranean and Mexican style tomatoes.

    “Our Rhodes Quality ‘Flavours of the World’ tomato range includes flavour inspirations from Europe to Asia, and we are especially proud to add our Cape Malay South African variant,” says Maria Soares, head of marketing at RFG.

    “Packed with wholesome, quality ingredients that are rich in delicious goodness and flavour, this new variant is made with a delicious blend of tomatoes, onions and spices that captures the vibrant flavours of traditional Cape Malay cooking.”

    “We’re continuously providing our consumers with innovative, new products and introducing a local favourite into the mix is another way we’re giving our consumers more wholesome goodness in a can,” she says.

    “We are always very excited about offering something new to our consumers, who have grown to trust the quality, great taste and goodness in each of our products,” Soares says.

