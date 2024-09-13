Rugby icons launch Avante Cape Brandy Founders’ XV

Avante Cape Brandy has launched its highly anticipated 15-year-old expression, the Founders’ XV. Co-founded by 15 renowned rugby legends from South Africa and around the world, the release symbolises a blend of narratives steeped in valour, dedication, and rich history. It represents the intersection of two powerful domains—rugby and brandy—each gaining increasing international recognition.

Schalk Brits, Jean de Villiers and Joseph Dweba. Image supplied

The Founder’s XV elevates Cape Brandy’s status as a sophisticated beverage choice, encouraging exploration of its versatility neat, on the rocks or with food pairings.

It has been crafted for those who appreciate depth, tradition, and the art of refinement. The expression offers a refined tasting experience, beginning with an inviting nose of ripe peaches, dried apricots, and a subtle pear note.

On the palate, this fruit profile melds with honey and caramel, complemented by a hint of citrus. The finish is warm and enduring, featuring a full-bodied depth enriched with walnuts, almonds, and a subtle spicy vanilla.

The group of rugby icons, led by John Smit, has given their full stamp of approval on this super-premium spirit. Their shared experiences of perseverance and overcoming challenges during their careers resonate deeply with the brand’s name, “Avante,” which is inspired by an ancient battle cry urging progress and advancement.

As Avante Cape Brandy looks to expand its range, each upcoming release will intertwine the stories of these legendary figures with the inspiration behind the brandy.

The co-founding squad further includes Butch James, CJ Stander, Dallen Stanford (USA), George Gregan (Australia), Jean de Villiers, Jim Hamilton (Scotland), Joseph Dweba, Justin Marshall (New Zealand), Lukhanyo Am, Makazole Mapimpi, Schalk Brits, Raymond Rhule (France), Waisale Serevi (Fiji), and WP Nel (Scotland).

The team was pulled together based on their rugby success, wide international presence, entrepreneurial spirit and the common part of their life stories; having had to triumph over significant adversity to get to where they are today.

Avante Cape Brandy was established by Rob Heyns (Managing Director) along with board members John Smit and Jonathan Smit, timed to coincide with the excitement of the 2023 Rugby World Cup. The inaugural product, VSOP (Very Special Old Pale) Cape Brandy, was released during this period.

Image supplied

The Founders’ XV will serve as a permanent range extension, with each batch linked to a year of distillation, starting with the 2009 vintage, but released in limited batches, based on availability of this high quality liquid in the cask selected.

According to Heyns, “The 15-year-old expression embodies the spirit of triumph and reflects the global excellence achieved in both rugby and Cape Brandy from South Africa. These narratives have earned credibility through persistent hard work and challenge long-standing misconceptions about Africa’s potential.”