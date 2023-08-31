Industries

Avante Brandy brings together rugby icons in Cape Brandy venture

31 Aug 2023
Avante Brandy has brought together 15 global rugby superstars to announce its entry into the world of brandy - and it has its sights set on conquering the international spirits market. This collaboration brings together elite athletes and signifies a dynamic shift in the business landscape, championing a commitment to not only playing the game, but triumphing against all odds to win the World Cup of spirits.
Image supplied
Image supplied

Led by World Cup winning captain John Smit, this squad is selected from international superstars past, present and future, including greats like George Gregan, Makazole Mapimpi, Raymond Rhule and Jean De Villiers, driven by a shared goal and profound sense of purpose. These are not just men who have succeeded at the highest echelons of their sport, but men who have confronted adversity, faced failure, and taken the knocks—all to emerge stronger, their victory only sweetened by the taste of defeat.

Recognising that their collective talent and unmatched willpower needed to be complemented by deep industry insight, these 15 luminaries have teamed up with industry leaders, visionary entrepreneurs, and a renowned distillery in the heart of the Cape winelands. This distillery boasts a storied history of producing internationally-acclaimed, French-inspired brandy and is the perfect foundation for this audacious project.

This movement doesn't stop at 15 men and their support team. The Avante Gaurde movement has contributors from all walks of life who know what it means to face setbacks, move forward despite defeat, and use every lesson as motivation to push harder. Athletes, artists, entrepreneurs and everyday men and women are rallying behind the Avante Guarde movement, gaining exclusive access to the 15 and their insider knowledge. Consumers who purchase a bottle from this first exclusive pre-sale batch will be granted access to the exclusive Avante Gaurde group, will get their name on the gift box, and can win tickets to the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

A percentage of every bottle sold will contribute to young player development, as well as post-career support. The goal is to not only take sports to wider communities but to ensure that these athletes move forward past the hurdles of starting a career to become established entrepreneurs post their sporting careers. Board member and co-founder, John Smit heads up the charity relations for Avante.

