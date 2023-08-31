Cape Union Mart launches reimagined iconic 1995 South African rugby jersey

Remember that breathtaking moment in 1995 when Madiba handed Francois the Webb Ellis Cup after the Boks won the World Cup, against all odds? Cape Union Mart is commemorating that unforgettable period in our nation's history by partnering with South African streetwear brand, Magents, to launch a reimagined version of the iconic 1995 South African Rugby Jersey. This limited-edition tribute forms part of Cape Union Mart's 90th birthday celebrations.

Odile Hufkie, marketing manager for Cape Union Mart, says the redesigned jersey stems from a partnership honouring the legacy of Nelson Mandela and aims to inspire the Springboks ahead of this year’s Rugby World Cup in France.

“Our two brands, deeply rooted in South Africa's rich cultural heritage and resilience, have found common ground in our shared admiration for Madiba's legacy and rugby's uniting power. That’s why, to celebrate the upcoming Rugby World Cup, we have envisioned a masterpiece that encapsulates the spirit of unity, resilience, and triumph. We hope our reimagined 1995 rugby jersey will inspire players and fans alike, reminding us of our shared power to overcome challenges and unite as a nation."

A symbol of unity

Cape Union Mart and Magents say the redesigned jersey is a tribute to the triumphs of the past and aims to ignite a spirit of hope for the future of South Africa. “The nostalgic design bears the face of Nelson Mandela on the chest, drawing inspiration from the victory and comradery we felt as a nation when we won the World Cup in 1995,” says Hufkie.

Didier and Thei, the creative minds and conceptual designers behind the brand, say Magents is honoured to have had the opportunity to tap into its ability to break down barriers and perceptions by drawing from its rich history dating back to the apartheid era to bring the rugby jersey to life.

“Because our brand was born in 1992, we've been at the heart of South Africa's positive transitions, including the country’s first considerable sporting win, which demonstrated the resilience of the human spirit and united different elements of culture. Our commemorative jersey symbolises South Africa's perseverance and aims to inspire the nation during the forthcoming Rugby World Cup.”

Cape Union Mart celebrates 90 years of outdoor adventure apparel

In addition to releasing the commemorative jersey, Cape Union Mart is celebrating 90 years of heritage and adventure. As a proudly South African brand, the outdoor apparel brand has played a significant role in building South Africa's retail sector over the decades, continually showing its commitment to the country and its people.