Ilsé Vincent's debuts fashion collection, The Language of Flowers, through Pick n Pay mentorship programme

Ilsé Vincent, an event floral designer, took a bold leap by pivoting her career into fashion after joining Pick n Pay Clothing’s Futurewear programme, and has now launched her first limited-edition fashion collection, The Language of Flowers.

Futurewear programme mentor Julia Buchanan (left) Ilsé Vincent and Poppy Strange. Image supplied

Known for her passion for flowers and vibrant creativity, Ilsé Vincent has always found beauty in the simplicity of her surroundings. Growing up in a small town, she styled dolls in clothes and with off-cut fabrics to make something beautiful.

Her career began in floral design nine years ago when she founded her first business, Blomstories, which she operates from Wellington in Cape Town, offering floral arrangements for weddings and events.

“I fell in love with my parents' garden at a very young age. Looking back at my childhood albums, I always wrote, “I want to be a florist”,” shares Vincent, recounting her early love for flowers. "Every flower has a story to tell, and that's what I aimed to do with my flower arrangements," she explains.

This ability to craft meaningful narratives through creativity eventually led her to fashion, where her passion for prints and inclusive designs began to bloom. Inspired by her own challenges in finding stylish, flattering clothing, she began experimenting with creating prints and designs and taught herself to digitally design her “wild and colourful concepts”.

Despite having no formal background in fashion design, Vincent entered Pick n Pay Clothing’s mentorship programme, Futurewear.

"I couldn't sew a button, but I knew what could look cool," Vincent admits. Her talent and bold vision caught the attention of the selection panel, and her dream of becoming a fashion designer was set in motion.

The Pick n Pay Clothing Futurewear programme, in partnership with Gavin Rajah, provided Vincent with the mentorship and resources needed to bring her designs to life. "It was an incredible experience. The support from the team helped me grow confident in my ideas, even when I doubted my place in the fashion world," she reflects.

Her new collection, which features vibrant prints, versatile styles, and sizes ranging from 6 to 20, is a testament to her commitment to inclusivity and self-expression through fashion.

‘The Language of Flowers’ collection launches 16 September in 40 PnP Clothing stores. Image supplied

"Fashion should make people feel empowered. My goal with this collection is to create pieces that allow women of all shapes and sizes to feel confident and beautiful," says Vincent.

The range includes various pieces, such as matching sets, skirts, and printed dresses, all paying homage to South Africa's indigenous flora.

“These were designed to be versatile, flattering, and bold – offering something unique for curvier women who often struggle to find stylish, comfortable clothing.”

Hazel Pillay, executive: Pick n Pay Clothing, praises Vincent’s courage.

“Ilsé is a perfect example of someone who put herself out there with no experience in fashion. Watching her take that leap to pursue a new aspect of her career fills us with immense pride. Many people want to try something new but are too scared they might fail, but Futurewear is built on a foundation of mentorship, personal growth and support from experienced people in the industry which guarantees that any candidate in the Futurewear programme finishes with confidence in their abilities in fashion.

“The Futurewear programme encourages opening yourself up to new opportunities and finding the right people to support and equip you with the tools and skills to build a career in a very dynamic industry,” says Pillay.

Vincent is now preparing a new collection under her own label, set to debut on the local runway at the Cape Town Resorts Collection at the Norval Foundation on 7 December 2024. She is also exploring options for a potential pop-up boutique or online store.

The limited edition ‘The Language of Flowers’ collection launches on 16 September in selected Pick n Pay Clothing stores nationwide, offering a vibrant and bold range that’s sure to leave a lasting impression on South Africa’s fashion scene.