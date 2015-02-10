Retail Packaging
    Boston Products refreshes its packaging designs

    3 Sep 2024
    Boston, a South African household brand with a nearly 40-year heritage, has announced the launch of new, elevated packaging designs across its entire product portfolio that includes hot drinks, cordials, vinegars, and lemon juices.
    Image supplied
    “As we look to the future, we wanted to refresh the packaging to better reflect the premier quality of our hot drinks, cordials, vinegars, and lemon juices, while staying true to our legacy of supporting South Africans with affordable and accessible products. Welcome to the Boston family – where everyone’s someone, and all our consumers can expect the same great taste and quality they have come to rely on,” said Marne Dirks, CEO

    “For generations, Boston has been a trusted brand in South African homes.”

    Image supplied
    The new packaging features a modern, clean look that highlights Boston’s variety of flavours and sizes.

