    Final call: Entries for Product of the Year 2025 close 31 January

    Issued by Product of the Year South Africa
    22 Jan 2025
    22 Jan 2025
    Time is running out to enter South Africa’s most prestigious consumer-voted awards programme. The Product of the Year Awards, recognised globally in over 43 countries, will close entries for the 2025 programme on 31 January 2025.
    Final call: Entries for Product of the Year 2025 close 31 January

    For over three decades, Product of the Year has celebrated products and services that deliver meaningful innovation. Winning this respected accolade unlocks unparalleled benefits, from enhanced market visibility to a proven increase in sales. Research by Kantar, a global leader in consumer insights, shows that 77% of consumers are more likely to try a new product bearing the Product of the Year seal, making it a powerful tool for brands looking to stand out in competitive markets.

    Unmatched value for brands

    Backed by Kantar, Product of the Year’s rigorous research ensures winners are endorsed by 2,000 South African consumers. This credibility translates into increased consumer confidence, valuable market insights, and a clear edge in competitive categories. Winning brands benefit from greater visibility and measurable growth, making the Product of the Year seal a mark of excellence that resonates with both businesses and consumers.

    “Winning Product of the Year is an investment in your brand’s future,” says Edith Venter, general manager of Product of the Year South Africa. “It’s not just about recognition - it’s about leveraging credibility, building consumer trust, and driving measurable growth. If your brand has what it takes to be a leader in innovation, now is the time to enter and take advantage of this unique opportunity.”

    Who can enter?

    The 2025 programme is open to all products and services launched or modified between January 2023 and December 2024. Categories include FMCG and services such as banking, insurance, and beyond, ensuring opportunities for innovation across industries.

    With the entry deadline fast approaching, this is your chance to elevate your brand’s profile and join the legacy of excellence that Product of the Year represents.

    Enter now at www.productoftheyear.co.za. Entries close at midnight on 31 January 2025.

    Product of the Year South Africa
    Product of the Year is the world’s largest consumer-voted award for product innovation. Established over 30 years ago in France, POY currently operates in over 40 countries with the same purpose: Guide consumers to the most innovative products in their market and reward manufacturers for quality and innovation.
