Covid-19 leads to interest in Netflix to rise by 142%

Learnbonds.com has revealed that global interest in streaming platform Netflix has risen by 142% over the last year. According to the data gathered, a significant number of people were interested in the platform from the first week of March 2020.

Image credit: freestocks on Unsplash.com

At the start of March, the Netflix searches had a popularity score of 75 which later grew by 17.3% the following week. During the last week of March, the searches slightly grew to 89.



By the first week of April 2020, the popularity score was at its peak of 100, a growth of 12.3% from the last week of March and 142% from a similar period last year. An overview of the searches between April 2019 and February this year, shows the popularity score was at 41 on average.



The spike in searches correlates with the period when the world began feeling the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. During this period, most people were encouraged to stay at home as a precautionary measure. According to the report:

Generally, Netflix is an important beneficiary of the change in behaviour the pandemic has prompted. The company has seen a spike in users in regions that have been hit hard by the coronavirus. The interest in Netflix mostly originated from South America with Argentina taking the lead with a peak popularity score of 100. Uruguay follows with a score of 98 while Ireland comes third with a score of 96.



Other countries with high interest in Netflix include Colombia (93), Mexico (91), Chile (91). New Zealand (88), Ecuador (88), Canada (87) and Brazil (86).



Netflix is a streaming service that allows users to watch a wide variety of TV shows, movies, documentaries, and more diverse content through different internet-connected devices.



The full story, statistics and information can be found At the start of March, the Netflix searches had a popularity score of 75 which later grew by 17.3% the following week. During the last week of March, the searches slightly grew to 89.By the first week of April 2020, the popularity score was at its peak of 100, a growth of 12.3% from the last week of March and 142% from a similar period last year. An overview of the searches between April 2019 and February this year, shows the popularity score was at 41 on average.The spike in searches correlates with the period when the world began feeling the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. During this period, most people were encouraged to stay at home as a precautionary measure. According to the report:The interest in Netflix mostly originated from South America with Argentina taking the lead with a peak popularity score of 100. Uruguay follows with a score of 98 while Ireland comes third with a score of 96.Other countries with high interest in Netflix include Colombia (93), Mexico (91), Chile (91). New Zealand (88), Ecuador (88), Canada (87) and Brazil (86).Netflix is a streaming service that allows users to watch a wide variety of TV shows, movies, documentaries, and more diverse content through different internet-connected devices.The full story, statistics and information can be found here

Get a daily news update via WhatsApp or sign up to our newsletters

Related

News