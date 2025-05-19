Tourism Travel
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Africa MonthCannes LionsBizTrendsBizTrendsTVYouth MonthOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Sam HospitalityThe Publicity WorkshopFusionDesignEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Tourism Travel

    Tumi celebrates 50th anniversary with campaign, 'Made for you since 1975'

    With the customer as their muse, the brand showcases their icons and looks to the future
    Issued by Tumi
    19 May 2025
    19 May 2025
    Tumi celebrates 50th anniversary with campaign, 'Made for you since 1975'

    This year, international travel and lifestyle brand Tumi launches its milestone 50th anniversary campaign, 'Made for You Since 1975'. For half a century, Tumi has thoughtfully designed products inspired by the journeys of its customers.

    The brand campaign, captured by renowned lifestyle photographer Christopher Anderson and directed by Nim Kyong Ran, explores the personal relationship between Tumi’s most loved items and the people who carry them. The campaign acts as a window into our customers’ lives, spotlighting the versatile features of Tumi luggage and backpacks as dynamic scenes unfold around them. Captured in the beautiful destination of Lisbon, Portugal, the film follows a cast of diverse characters with equally diverse lifestyles carrying iconic Tumi collections, including Alpha, Voyageur and 19 Degree - timeless staples that have defined the brand for years.

    “For our golden anniversary, we wanted to honour the core collections that have been the cornerstone of the Tumi brand - crafted with the intent of perfecting our customers’ journey,” said creative director Victor Sanz. “This milestone celebrates the future while embracing what our customers have loved most about the brand for over 50 years: longevity, effortlessness, functionality and timeless beauty. Throughout the year, we will continue to evolve and innovate, shaping the future of travel and lifestyle design.”

    The film features Tumi’s most iconic and bestselling products: the Alpha International Dual Access Carry-On and the Voyageur Celina Backpack,
    embodying Tumi's signature blend of functionality, durability and sophisticated design. The Alpha International Dual Access Carry-On offers innovative organisation and easy accessibility, making it ideal for frequent travellers, while the Voyageur Celina Backpack combines elevated aesthetics with practicality, perfect for everyday use or as a stylish travel companion.

    Today, with over 300 retail stores in major cities and travel hubs worldwide, Tumi continues to expand its reach, delivering premium products to an ever-growing community of movers and makers.

    “For 50 Years Tumi has been focused on our customer and delivering products that make a difference and enhance their travel experience,” said Tumi president Andrew Dawson. “Whether a day trip to the city or a flight around the world, we aim to perfect every journey. Our strength is our people; we are entrepreneurial and passionate about what we do. We are constantly working to innovate - from technical materials to functional details - always with our customer in mind. This milestone celebrates our accomplishments but also sets the stage for the continued evolution of the brand for the next 50 years and beyond.”

    Tumi will celebrate its 50th anniversary throughout the year with exciting new products and campaigns featuring a cast of global ambassadors and friends of the brand.

    About Tumi

    Since 1975, Tumi has been creating world-class business, travel, and performance luxury essentials, designed to upgrade, uncomplicate and beautify all aspects of life on the move. Blending flawless functionality with a spirit of ingenuity, we're committed to empowering journeys as a lifelong partner to movers and makers in pursuit of their passions.

    For more about Tumi, visit tumi.co.za

    Tumi and Tumi logo are registered trademarks of Tumi, Inc. © 2025 Tumi, Inc.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz