The Good Life Show announces dates for 2025

Now in its fifth year, since its launch as The Plant Powered Show in 2020, The Good Life Show returns - promising even more wellness, fun, and conscious living.

Image supplied

The 2025 Good Life Show will take place in Cape Town from 30 May to 1 June at Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) and in Johannesburg from 1 – 3 August at the Kyalami International Convention Centre.

The global plant-based sector value is forecast to be $13bn by 2026 as more people opt for ethical, and healthier food choices. The natural and organic food movement is also booming globally and, with the market set to reach a massive $568.82bn by 2029 at its current growth rate of 15.6%, South Africa is bound to reflect this upward trend.

The worldwide health and wellness sectors are also thriving, especially in corporate wellness, where stress management is taking the spotlight, and this sector is also expected to grow at a rate of 4%, reaching $434.8m by 2030.

With more and more consumers actively and consciously seeking products that are good for their health and the planet… the Good Life Show is a beacon for anyone in South Africa wanting to enjoy a better way of life.

Whether you are sourcing delicious and exciting food and beverages, new wellness products, or discovering eco-friendly and conscious living ideas, The Good Life Show has something for everyone. There will be innovative products to try, chef demos, mixology sessions, hands-on Masterclasses, expert wellness advice, insightful industry talks and activities that will leave you feeling not only inspired, but motivated and empowered.

Event producer, Heidi Warricker says: “We are beyond thrilled to be hosting the Good Life Show once again. I am extremely excited this year, because not only do we have amazing experts and exhibitors, but this year we will be focused on creating meaningful, long-lasting content around health, wellness, and sustainability – and this year we’re adding more joy and fun to the mix. We are working on great new features to ensure all our visitors will find the show even more fun and inspiring. If 2025 is the year that you aim to reach your health and wellness goals – and be happy while you do so - then this show is just for you.”

What's in store for 2025

• Chef Magic: Dr. Aris LaTham, known as the pioneer of gourmet ethical raw foods cuisine in the United States, along with UK Plant Centric & Wellness Chef, Bettina Campolucci Bordi are among the headline attractions at the Cape Town leg of The Good Life Show. They will be joining South African chefs and television cooking personalities, whose names will be revealed soon.

• Health & Wellness Focused: This year, the show is all about you, and living your best, balanced, life. Expect expert advice on everything from sustainable lifestyle choices to mental health strategies and more.

• All about Sustainability: The Good Life Show is all about supporting the planet, and this year are showcasing brands leading the game with eco-friendly business practices, offer products that improve quality of life, and promote positive daily habits. We’ll make it easy and fun for you to do the right thing.

• Engaging Talks: Get the opportunity to listen to and engage with thought leaders in the health, wellness, business, and sustainability sectors.

For more, go to https://goodlifeshowafrica.com/