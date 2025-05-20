Finance Banking
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Africa MonthCannes LionsBizTrendsBizTrendsTVYouth MonthOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comAICPA & CIMAOmnisientNorth-West University (NWU)The Publicity WorkshopDNA Brand ArchitectsKLAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Finance Banking

    Did a leak lead to the fall of Absa’s CEO? Probe reveals serious internal breach

    ENS Forensics, Africa's well-known law firm, has uncovered prima facie evidence of serious misconduct at Absa, which has seen staff leak highly confidential information linked to former chief executive officer, Arrie Rautenbach.
    20 May 2025
    20 May 2025
    Source: Reuters.
    Source: Reuters.

    This leak allegedly led to Rautenbach stepping down from his role in the company, sources say.

    In August 2024, amid growing pressure and criticism over decisions perceived as undermining racial and leadership transformation at Absa—including the replacement of senior black executives—Rautenbach announced his early retirement effective April 2025.

    When recently asked by journalists whether Rautenbach’s departure was linked to the leak of confidential information, Absa stated it was not at liberty to disclose further details, as the matter falls within the scope of a legally privileged investigation.

    "As these matters now proceed through formal internal disciplinary channels, we are bound by our commitment to strict confidentiality," Absa said.

    "This is essential to protect the integrity of our disciplinary process, to ensure procedural fairness for all parties involved, and to safeguard the privacy rights of our employees. We will therefore not be providing additional commentary on the specifics of this case."

    Absa has confirmed that the employees implicated in the confidentiality breach will face a disciplinary hearing.

    Read more: Absa, Arrie Rautenbach
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz