Did a leak lead to the fall of Absa’s CEO? Probe reveals serious internal breach

ENS Forensics, Africa's well-known law firm, has uncovered prima facie evidence of serious misconduct at Absa, which has seen staff leak highly confidential information linked to former chief executive officer, Arrie Rautenbach.

Source: Reuters.

This leak allegedly led to Rautenbach stepping down from his role in the company, sources say.

In August 2024, amid growing pressure and criticism over decisions perceived as undermining racial and leadership transformation at Absa—including the replacement of senior black executives—Rautenbach announced his early retirement effective April 2025.

When recently asked by journalists whether Rautenbach’s departure was linked to the leak of confidential information, Absa stated it was not at liberty to disclose further details, as the matter falls within the scope of a legally privileged investigation.

"As these matters now proceed through formal internal disciplinary channels, we are bound by our commitment to strict confidentiality," Absa said.

"This is essential to protect the integrity of our disciplinary process, to ensure procedural fairness for all parties involved, and to safeguard the privacy rights of our employees. We will therefore not be providing additional commentary on the specifics of this case."

Absa has confirmed that the employees implicated in the confidentiality breach will face a disciplinary hearing.