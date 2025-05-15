African tourism ministers unite to drive continental growth in 2025

Africa’s Travel Indaba 2025 reaffirmed its role as the continent’s leading leisure trade show, bringing together tourism leaders and stakeholders from across Africa to showcase offerings, forge partnerships, and address the industry’s shared challenges.

Source: Supplied

Held in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, the event was hosted by South African Tourism in partnership with the KwaZulu-Natal Tourism and Film Authority, Durban Tourism, and the Inkosi Albert Luthuli Durban ICC.

The recurring theme throughout the gathering was clear: collaboration over competition.

A united front for African tourism

Eswatini’s Minister Sikhumbuzo Dlamini, emphasised the importance of partnership-driven growth. "Partnerships and collaborations are very key in making sure that you take advantage of the other partner. We are not here to compete. We are here to collaborate." He noted that Eswatini benefits from tourists visiting neighbouring South Africa and stressed the importance of regional cooperation.

Zambia’s Minister of Tourism, Rodney Sikumba, echoed this sentiment with an impassioned call for unity. "As African tourism ministers, we have a singular resolve to work as a team, there must be cohesion and strength in numbers. The days of competition are gone, we must support one another and showcase what makes us unique. Our cultures, our gastronomy, our dress — these are the assets that set us apart."

Sikumba highlighted Zambia’s expansion of visa-free access from 42 to 167 countries and advocated for open skies and strengthened regional air hubs. "We don’t all need to reinvent the wheel — let’s strengthen existing hubs like OR Tambo International Airport, Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, and Bole International Airport. Collaboration is the way forward."

Regional partnerships driving tourism

Mozambique’s Secretary of State for Tourism, Fredson Bacar, cited the ZIMOZA Transfrontier Park — a joint effort between Mozambique, Zimbabwe, and Zambia — as a successful example of regional tourism cooperation. He noted that around 70-75% of Mozambique’s tourists come from South Africa and highlighted Mozambique’s recent move to exempt 29 countries, including all SADC nations, from visa requirements.

Angola’s Minister of Tourism, Márcio de Jesus Lopes Daniel, called Africa’s Travel Indaba “the starting point for us as Africans to address the barriers that still exist in creating a more boundary-less economy between our countries." He stressed the need to implement long-discussed open skies and visa-free travel initiatives, revealing Angola’s plan to launch e-visas and e-permits by 2028.

“Young people from Africa don’t understand why they cannot travel from Cape to Cairo without a visa,” Daniel noted, adding that Angola has launched its airline with ambitions to better connect African destinations. The minister announced a planned business-to-business meeting between Angolan and Zambian tour operators and upcoming collaborations with South African counterparts.

Investment in travel technology and skills development

South Africa’s Minister of Tourism, Patricia de Lille, addressed the travel and visa challenges impeding growth. She confirmed that “visas and open skies remain the two biggest barriers to growth tourism in the continent”, and said pressure is being applied through the African Union and AfCFTA structures.

De Lille announced that South Africa is progressing towards an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) system, expected by the end of the year, which will simplify visa processes for global visitors using digital technology and artificial intelligence.

Skills development was also a focus area. De Lille underscored the need for “demand-led skills” training, while Minister Sikumba noted that Zambia has embedded hospitality training into its national curriculum to prepare its youthful population for tourism careers.