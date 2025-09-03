South Africa
    New podcast I Am Tourism Stories gives voice to Africa’s travel sector

    A new podcast is putting Africa’s tourism sector voices front and centre. I Am Tourism Stories offers a platform for community leaders, creatives, policy advisors, conservationists, and entrepreneurs to share their experiences, insights, and ideas for the future of travel on the continent.
    3 Sep 2025
    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    The podcast builds on the I Am Tourism campaign, first launched during the Covid-19 crisis to highlight the contributions of women and youth in tourism.

    Natalia Rosa, tourism strategist and co-creator of the original campaign, says: "We’ve always known that the people behind Africa’s travel sector hold the deepest insight into its challenges and possibilities. This platform is a way to listen, learn, and lead differently — together."

    Episodes prioritise honest dialogue over promotion. Melissa Foley, co-host and community and conservation impact lead for Africa’s Eden Tourism Association, adds: "These stories offer reflection, challenge, clarity — and sometimes a call to operate deeper. It’s a reminder of the importance of being transparent and measurable so that our authenticity is real."

    Guests and themes

    Recent and upcoming episodes include:

    • Adrian Lange – Inclusive travel for neurodiverse guests
    • Mapholo Ratau – Culturally rooted fashion and sustainable procurement
    • Gillian Saunders – From hotel cleaner to policy adviser, highlighting community integration
    • Orlando Pinto – Showcasing Angola’s authentic tourism offerings
    • Season opener – How the I Am Tourism campaign evolved into a podcast

    Where to listen

    I Am Tourism Stories streams on Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, iHeartRadio, Pocket Casts, Castbox, Overcast, and GoodPods. Full episodes and guest profiles are also available at www.iamtourismstories.com.

    Tourism professionals are encouraged to pitch stories or nominate others with powerful insights to share.

